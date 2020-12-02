Aircraft Interior Sandwich Panel Market Size, Impacted by COVID-19, to Reach US$ 1.4 Billion in 2025, Says Stratview Research

DETROIT, Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Stratview Research announces the launch of a new market research report on Aircraft Interior Sandwich Panel Market by Aircraft Type (Narrow-Body Aircraft, Wide-Body Aircraft, Very Large Aircraft, Regional Aircraft, and General Aviation), by Application Type (Floor Panel, Sidewall Panel, Ceiling Panel, Stowage Bin Panel, Galley Panel, Lavatory Panel, and Other Panels), by Core Material Type (Nomex Honeycomb, Aluminum Honeycomb, and Others), by End-User Type (OE and Aftermarket), and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World), Trend, Forecast, Competitive Analysis, and Growth Opportunity: 2020-2025.

This strategic assessment report, from Stratview Research, provides a comprehensive analysis that reflects today's aircraft interior sandwich panel market realities and future market possibilities for the forecast period of 2020 to 2025. After a continuous interest in our aircraft floor panel market, aircraft cabin interior composites market, and aircraft cabin upgrades market report, we have come up with another comprehensive study on the aircraft interior sandwich panel market. The report estimates the short- as well as long-term repercussions of the COVID-19 pandemic on the demand for the interior sandwich panel market at the global, regional, as well as country level. Also, the report provides the possible loss that the industry will register by comparing pre-COVID and post-COVID scenario. The vital data/information provided in the report can play a crucial role for the market participants as well as investors in the identification of low-hanging fruits available in the market as well as formulate growth strategies.

Aircraft Interior Sandwich Panel Market: Research Highlights

Cabin interior has been the most discussed topic in the aircraft industry in the last decade. Several advancements have been made by the industry stakeholders aiming to improve the overall passenger experience. Over the years, composites have been gaining market traction and irrefutably became the most dominant material among all materials. Sandwich composites are predominantly used in cabin interiors with nomex honeycomb as the preferred core along with thermoset prepreg (typically phenolic or epoxy) being the perennial choice for skin materials. Apart from composite sandwich panels, injection-molded, extruded, and compression-molded components are other key composite forms in interiors.

The aircraft industry had already been in distress in 2019 in the wake of several factors including but limited to the B737 Max grounding, PW1100G engine series failure, and revised production rates of key aircraft programs (A350XWB and B787) due to cancellation of orders. The industry stakeholders were hoping for a healthy rebound in commercial aircraft deliveries with the approval of B737 Max by Q2 2020. However, the rapid spread of the pandemic almost stalled the airlines' operation for a short term across regions, leaving no options for airlines except to cancel their aircraft orders or deferred deliveries.

Furthermore, the pandemic also delayed the approval process of B737Max, forced OEMs to reduce the production rate of their various aircraft programs, and delays in commencement of upcoming aircraft programs such as B777x and C919. Sandwich panel manufacturers are also witnessing a huge plunge in their sales amid the crisis.

Despite the short-term demand fiasco, the long-term growth prospects for aircraft interior sandwich panels still seem favorable, credit goes to the strong market fundamentals (a huge pile of backlogs of Boeing, Airbus, and COMAC, expected increase in air passenger traffic, large aircraft fleet size, etc.). The market is anticipated to rebound from 2021 onwards, ultimately driving the market to reach US$ 1,367.6 million in 2025.

Based on the aircraft type, narrow-body aircraft segment is estimated to maintain its unassailable lead in the market in the foreseeable future. The aircraft body type is likely to make the fastest comeback with the resumption of domestic air travel in various parts of the world. The market entry of COMAC C919 and Irkut MC-21 is likely to further substantiate the demand in the years to come.

Based on the application type, the market is segmented as floor panel, sidewall panel, ceiling panel, stowage bin panel, galley panel, lavatory panel, and others. Floor panel is estimated to maintain its lead in the market over the next five years, propelled by thicker panels used in the floor as it is more prone to load and impact, coupled with increasing demand for panels in the aftermarket.

In terms of core material type, Nomex honeycomb addresses most of the prerequisites of the aircraft interior applications, such as high mechanical property and high FST performance. Excellent strength-to-weight ratio, excellent corrosion resistance against water, oil, and fuel; high-temperature capabilities, easy formability, and good dielectric properties are other advantages.

In terms of region, North America is expected to remain the largest market for sandwich panels in aircraft interior over the next five years. The region holds the largest fleet of regional aircraft and general aviation, ensuring strong retrofit demand. Resumption of production of B737 Max at a low rate, with gradual plans to ramp-up production, further contributes to the demand for sandwich panels in the region. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing market in the post-pandemic scenario, driven by China, Japan, and India.

The supply chain of this market comprises raw material suppliers, Prepreggers, core material suppliers, sandwich panel manufacturers, tier players, aircraft OEMs, airlines, aircraft leasing companies, and MRO companies. Key aircraft interior sandwich panel manufacturers are Safran S.A., The Gill Corporation, Collins Aerospace, Triumph Group, Jamco Corporation, Diehl Group, EFW GmbH, AIM Altitude, Yokohama Aerospace, EnCore Group, Euro-Composites, Plascore Inc., and FACC AG.

Report Features

This report provides market intelligence in the most comprehensive way. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights on the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market. The following are the key features of the report:

Market structure: Overview, industry life cycle analysis, supply chain analysis.

Market environment analysis: Growth drivers and constraints, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis.

Market trend and forecast analysis.

Market segment trend and forecast.

Competitive landscape and dynamics: Market share, product portfolio, product launches, etc.

Attractive market segments and associated growth opportunities.

Emerging trends.

Strategic growth opportunities for the existing and new players.

Key success factors

This report studies the global aircraft interior sandwich panel market and has segmented the market in five ways, keeping in mind the interest of all the stakeholders across the value chain. Following are the five ways in which the market is segmented:

Aircraft Interior Sandwich Panel Market, By Aircraft Type

Narrow-body Aircraft (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Wide-body Aircraft (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Very Large-body Aircraft (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Regional Aircraft (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

General Aviation (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Aircraft Interior Sandwich Panel Market, By Application Type

Floor Panel (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Sidewall Panel (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Ceiling Panel ( Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW )

) Stowage Bin Panel ( Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW )

) Galley Panel ( Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW )

) Lavatory Panel ( Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Others (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Aircraft Interior Sandwich Panel Market, By Core Material Type

Nomex Honeycomb (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Aluminum Honeycomb (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Others (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Aircraft Interior Sandwich Panel Market, By End-User Type

OE (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Aftermarket (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Aircraft Interior Sandwich Panel Market, By Region

North America (Country Analysis: The USA , Canada , and Mexico )

Europe (Country Analysis: Germany , France , The UK, Spain , Russia , and RoE)

Asia-Pacific (Country Analysis: Japan , China , India , and RoAP)

Rest of the World (Sub-Region Analysis: The Middle East , Latin America , and Others)

