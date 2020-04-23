Aircraft Insulation Market Size to Reach US$ 0.8 Billion in 2025, Says Stratview Research

DETROIT, April 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Stratview Research announces the launch of a new market research report on Aircraft Insulation Market By Aircraft Type (Commercial Aircraft, Regional Aircraft, General Aviation, Military Aircraft, and Helicopter), By Insulation Type (Thermal Insulation, Acoustic Insulation, and Electric Insulation), By Material Type (Foamed Plastic Insulation, Fiberglass Insulation, Ceramic Insulation, and Other Insulations), By Application Type (Airframe {Aerostructure, Cabin Interior, Landing Gear, and Others} and Engine), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World), Trend, Forecast, Competitive Analysis, and Growth Opportunity: 2020-2025.

The report, from Stratview Research, provides a comprehensive analysis that reflects today's aircraft insulation market realities and future possibilities for the forecast period 2020 to 2025. The report segments and analyzes the market in the most comprehensive manner to provide a panoramic view of the market. The vital data/information provided in the report can play a crucial role for market participants as well as investors in the identification of low-hanging fruits available as well as formulate growth strategies.

Aircraft Insulation Market: Highlights

As per Stratview Research, the aircraft insulation market is projected to grow at a healthy rate over the next five years to reach an estimated value of US$ 0.8 billion in 2025. The outbreak of COVID-19 is ending the longest 16 years of the industry boon, which had begun when the industry had emerged out from another infectious disease SARS (2002-2003). The aerospace industry is projected to be one of the most severely impacted industries due to the COVID-19 outbreak. As per the recent estimates of IATA, the airline industry is expecting to record a possible loss of US$ 252 billion of passenger revenues, an equivalent of a 38% loss in RPKs in 2020 from 2019. Complete lockdown of many countries, due to the pandemic, has forced several airlines to cut their flying capacity due to grounded fleets and operate at a reduced capacity of 5% to 40% of their total strength. For instance, Lufthansa Group has recently announced a 95% capacity reduction due to the outbreak.

An expected recovery in commercial aircraft deliveries supported by huge order backlogs of Boeing and Airbus (13,237 aircraft at the end of Feb 2020), expected FAA approval to Boeing for the B737 Max program, market entries of new players (COMAC and Irkut), and development of fuel-efficient variants (B777x, A330neo, E-2 jets, etc.) assure that the market fundamentals remain strong in the next five years.

Furthermore, growing demand for lightweight insulation systems and advanced acoustic and fire-resistant insulation systems add some stir to the market growth. Comfort interior environment is another key requirement of the industry in which insulation plays a vital role. Apart from comfort, reduction in noise, anti-vibration property, and fire barrier are also some of the other key functions, which necessitate the use of insulation systems in an aircraft.

Click Here and Run Through the Detailed TOC of the Report: https://www.stratviewresearch.com/toc/436/Aircraft-Insulation-Market.html

Based on the insulation type, thermal insulation is likely to remain the most dominant insulation type in the market over the next five years. Various types of thermal insulation systems are used in an aircraft, which are fuselage annulation (thermal insulation blankets and lining) and high-temperature insulation and firewall blankets (flexible, metallic, Firewall, seals, conductive gaskets, etc.). Thermal insulation blanket (TIB) offers a fire barrier apart from thermal and acoustical insulation as well as it provides weight reduction when compared with metal. Further, it is corrosion-resistant, water repellent, and environmentally friendly and provides good electrical insulation. Acoustic insulation also holds a considerable share of the market. Acoustic insulation is required to attenuate noise and to provide comfort and reliability as a lot of noise is generated in an aircraft, majorly from aerodynamics and engines.

Based on the material type, the market is segmented as foamed plastic insulation, fiberglass insulation, ceramic insulation, and other insulations. Fiberglass insulation is estimated to maintain its unassailable lead in the market in years to come. Fiberglass batting encapsulated with covering film plastics is majorly used as thermal acoustic insulation blankets for commercial and regional aircraft fuselage. Fiberglass blankets are mainly manufactured with the flame-attenuated process that helps to uniformly distribute fiberglass with low-heat transfer characteristics.

Foamed plastic insulation is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period, owing to its good sound-absorbing properties and thermal insulation properties which make it an appropriate claimant for thermal acoustic insulations. Further, other noticeable properties of foamed plastic insulations include excellent resistance to fire, smoke, and toxicity (FST), lightweight, maintaining flexibility for a wider temperature range, and wider compatibility with many different facings, coatings, adhesives, and covering films.

Register Here and Ask for a Free Sample on the Exclusive Report: https://www.stratviewresearch.com/Request-Sample/436/Aircraft-Insulation-Market.html

In terms of regions, North America is likely to remain the most dominant market for aircraft insulation during the forecast period. The region is the hub of the aircraft industry with the presence of several raw material suppliers, aircraft insulation manufacturers, tier players, aircraft OEMs, airlines, aircraft leasing companies, and MRO companies. The recent spread of COVID-19 in the USA disrupted the supply chain of the country's aviation industry, compelling aircraft OEMs including Boeing to shut down their manufacturing facilities as per government directives.

Asia-Pacific, currently positioned at third in the global market, is estimated to witness the highest growth during the same period. The region's aviation industry is anticipated to be hit most severely with a possible loss of US$ 88 billion in passenger revenues, an equivalent of 37% loss in RPKs in 2020 when compared with 2019, as per IATA recent estimates. Undoubtedly, the demand for aircraft insulation will be negatively affected in the region for a shorter period but the long-term market outlook still seems vigorous with attractive opportunities in years to come. Boeing, in its 2018-2038 outlook, anticipated that approximately 17,050 commercial and regional aircraft are likely to be delivered in the next twenty years in the Asia-Pacific region. Other factors favoring the region's healthy long-term outlook are the opening of assembly plants of Boeing and Airbus in China for B737, A330, A320, and A350; higher involvement of Japanese and Chinese tier players by becoming risk-sharing partners in the next-generation aircraft, high focus on the indigenous development of commercial and regional aircraft (COMAC C919 and Mitsubishi SpaceJet), and rising aircraft fleet size.

The supply chain of this market comprises of raw material suppliers, aircraft insulation system manufacturers, distributors, tier players, OEMs, airlines, and MRO companies. Some of the key players in the market are The 3M Company, DuPont de Nemours, Inc., Daher, BASF SE, Hutchinson SA, Darchem Engineering Ltd, Triumph Group, Inc., Hi-Temp Insulation, Inc., Boyd Corporation, Tecnologie Industriali e Aeronautiche Srl, Isolite GmbH, G-Force Manufacturing, and Geven SpA. The development of lightweight and durable insulation systems and the formation of strategic alliances are among the most noticeable strategies embraced by market participants to gain a competitive edge over others.

Report Features

This report provides market intelligence in the most comprehensive way. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights on the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market. The following are the key features of the report:

Market structure: Overview, industry life cycle analysis, supply chain analysis.

Market environment analysis: Growth drivers and constraints, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis.

Market trend and forecast analysis.

Market segment trend and forecast.

Competitive landscape and dynamics: Market share, product portfolio, product launches, etc.

Attractive market segments and associated growth opportunities.

Emerging trends.

Strategic growth opportunities for the existing and new players.

Key success factors

This report studies the global aircraft insulation market and has segmented the market in five ways, keeping in mind the interest of all the stakeholders across the value chain. Following are the five ways in which the market is segmented:

Aircraft Insulation Market by Aircraft Type:

Commercial Aircraft (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Regional Aircraft (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

General Aviation (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Military Aircraft (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Helicopter (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Aircraft Insulation Market by Insulation Type:

Thermal Insulation ( Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Acoustic & Vibration Insulation ( Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Electric Insulation (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Aircraft Insulation Market by Material Type:

Foamed Plastic Insulation ( Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Fiberglass Insulation (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Ceramic Insulation (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Other Insulations (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Aircraft Insulation Market by Application Type:

Airframe

( Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)



(Application Analysis: Aerostructure, Cabin Interior, Landing Gear, and Others)

Engine (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Aircraft Insulation Market by Region:

North America (Country Analysis: the USA , Canada , and Mexico )

Europe (Country Analysis: Germany , France , the UK, Russia , and Rest of Europe )

Asia-Pacific (Country Analysis: China , Japan , India , and Rest of Asia-Pacific )

Rest of the World (Sub-Region Analysis: Latin America , the Middle East , and Others)

Stratview Research has number of high value market reports in the global aerospace & defense industry. Please refer to the following link to browse through our reports:

https://www.stratviewresearch.com/market-reports/Aerospace-Defense.html

About Stratview Research

Stratview Research is a global market intelligence firm providing wide range of services including syndicated market reports, custom research and sourcing intelligence across industries, such as Advanced Materials, Aerospace & Defense, Automotive & Mass Transportation, Consumer Goods, Construction & Equipment, Electronics and Semiconductors, Energy & Utility, Healthcare & Life Sciences, and Oil & Gas.

We have a strong team of industry veterans and analysts with an extensive experience in executing custom research projects for mid-sized to Fortune 500 companies, in the areas of Market Assessment, Opportunity Screening, Competitive Intelligence, Due Diligence, Target Screening, Market Entry Strategy, Go to Market Strategy, and Voice of Customer studies.

Stratview Research is a trusted brand globally, providing high quality research and strategic insights that help companies worldwide in effective decision making.

For enquiries,

Stratview Research

E-mail: sales@stratviewresearch.com

Direct: +1-313-307-4176

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660595/Stratview_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Stratview Research