Aircraft Blind Fasteners Market is Forecast to Reach US$ 628 Million in 2028, Says Stratview Research

The Aircraft Blind Fasteners market is likely to rise at a CAGR of 8.7% during 2023-2028, to reach US$ 628 million in 2028, states Stratview Research.

DETROIT, Nov. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stratview Research, a global market research firm has launched a report on the global Aircraft Blind Fasteners Market which provides a comprehensive analysis of the global and regional industry forecast, current & emerging trends, segment and analysis, and competitive landscape.

Report Highlights

Market Size in 2028 USD 628 million Growth (CAGR) 8.7% during 2023-2028 Forecast Period 2023-2028 Trend Period 2017-2021 Base Year 2022 Number of Segments Covered 6 Number of Tables & Graphs 100+ Country-Level Market Assessment 20

Segment Insights on the Aircraft Blind Fasteners Market

The global Aircraft Blind Fasteners market is segmented based on aircraft type, product type, application type, material type, end-user type, and region.

Based on the aircraft type - The aircraft blind fasteners market is segmented into commercial aircraft, regional aircraft, helicopters, military aircraft, and general aviation. Commercial aircraft is expected to remain dominant as well as the fastest-growing aircraft type in the market during the forecast period. The dominance of the segment is led by the requirement of a large number of fasteners owing to its larger and more complex structure. The increasing production rate of key programs such as B737 and A320, the expected entry of new aircraft programs (C919, B777x, and MC-21), and the rising fleet size of commercial aircraft are further expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Based on the product type - The market is segmented into blind bolts, blind rivets, and other blind fasteners. Blind rivets are likely to remain the dominant as well as the fastest-growing product type in the market during the forecast period. Key advantages of blind rivets include vibration resistance, fast installation, reliability, and easier inspection and maintenance properties. They are a great alternative to solid rivets in many applications.

Based on the application type - The aircraft blind fasteners market is segmented into the airframe, engine, flight control surfaces, interiors, and others. Airframe is projected to remain the biggest demand generator for blind fasteners in an aircraft during the forecast period. The airframe is the largest structure in the aircraft, where blind fasteners are used in a wide array of applications, including wings and fuselage, leading to their dominance in the market.

Based on the material type - The aircraft blind fasteners market is segmented into titanium, steel, aluminum, and others. Titanium is likely to remain the dominant and fastest-growing material type in the aircraft blind fasteners market over the next five years. Titanium blind fasteners offer a host of advantages over competing fasteners, including good compatibility with composite parts, good corrosion resistance, excellent mechanical properties, heat resistance, and a high strength-to-weight ratio, leading to their widespread usage in aircraft.

Which Region Offers the Best Opportunity and Growth?

The report suggests that Europe is projected to remain the largest market for aircraft blind fasteners during the forecast period. This growth is majorly attributed to the following –

The presence of one of the leading aircraft OEMs, Airbus. The company has committed to raising the production rates of its key aircraft programs, such as the A320, A330, and A350, to meet the huge order backlog, which stood at 7,967 aircraft on 30th June 2023 .

. Moreover, another leading aircraft OEM, Boeing, has already set up its production plant in the region and is investing in its new facilities.

Likewise, the Asia-Pacific is likely to depict the highest growth during the same period, owing to the growing demand for blind fasteners fueled by the opening of assembly plants by Boeing and Airbus in China for the B737, A330, and A320. China and India are the growth engines of the Asia-Pacific's aircraft blind fasteners market.

Aircraft Blind Fasteners Market Drivers

Some of the key reasons that are propelling the growth of the market include-

An increase in air passenger traffic.

Increasing production rates of the key aircraft programs, such as the A320neo, B737 Max, A220, B787, and A350XWB, emerging aircraft OEMs, which include COMAC and Irkut.

Rising global aircraft fleet size.

Increasing preference for blind fasteners for assembling critical aerospace parts, and superior benefits of blind fasteners, including ease of installation over the permanent fasteners.

Top 5 Companies in the Aircraft Blind Fasteners Market?

The market is moderately concentrated, with the presence of some key regional and global players. The following are the key players in the aircraft blind fasteners market.

Howmet Aerospace

TriMas Corporation

Precision Castparts Corp.

LISI Aerospace

Stanley Black and Decker, Inc.

What Deliverables Will You Get in this Report?

Key questions this report answers Relevant contents in the report How big is the sales opportunity? In-depth Analysis of the Aircraft Blind Fasteners Market How lucrative is the future? The market forecast and trend data and emerging trends Which regions offer the best sales opportunities? Global, regional, and country-level historical data and forecasts Which are the most attractive market segments? Market Segment Analysis and Forecast Which are the top players and their market positioning? Competitive landscape analysis, Market share analysis How complex is the business environment? Porter's five forces analysis, PEST analysis, Life cycle analysis What are the factors affecting the market? Drivers & challenges Will I get the information on my specific requirements? 10% free customization

