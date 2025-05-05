Aircraft Battery Market to Reach $2,012.3 million, Globally, by 2033 at 14.5% CAGR: Allied Market Research

The global aircraft battery market is expanding due to rise in demand for electric and hybrid aircraft, advancements in battery technology, increased air traffic, and growth in the adoption of lightweight, high-performance energy storage solutions.

WILMINGTON, Del., May 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Aircraft Battery Market by Battery Type (Lead Acid Battery, Nickel Cadmium Battery, Lithium-ion Battery, and Solid-State Battery), Aircraft Type (Fixed-Wing, Rotary-Wing, Unmanned Aerial Vehicles, and Advanced Air Mobility), Sales Channel (OEM and Aftermarket), and Application (Auxiliary Power Unit, Emergency Power, Propulsion, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2033". According to the report, the aircraft battery market was valued at $531.9 million in 2023, and is estimated to reach $2012.3 million by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 14.5% from 2024 to 2033.

Prime determinants of growth

The growth of the aircraft battery market is driven by increase in the adoption of electric and hybrid-electric aircraft is boosting demand for advanced battery technologies. Rising air traffic and the need for fuel-efficient solutions are also contributing to market expansion. In addition, advancements in lithium-ion and solid-state batteries are improving energy density, safety, and lifespan, making them more viable for aviation applications. Government initiatives supporting sustainable aviation and stricter environmental regulations further encourage the development of battery-powered aircraft. The expansion of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and modern avionics systems also plays a crucial role in market growth.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2024–2033 Base Year 2023 Market Size in 2023 $531.9 million Market Size in 2034 $2012.3 million CAGR 14.5 % No. of Pages in Report 459 Segments Covered Battery Type, Aircraft Type, Sales Channel, Application, and Region. Drivers • Rise in Demand for Electric and Hybrid-Electric Aircraft • Advancement in Battery Technology • Rise in Demand for Commercial and Military Aircraft Opportunities • Development of Solid-state Batteries • Expansion of Electric and Hybrid Aircraft Restraint • High Initial Costs • Limited Energy Density

Impact of Russia-Ukraine War Scenario

On February 24, 2022 , the Russia - Ukraine war has significantly impacted the aircraft battery market by disrupting supply chains, increasing raw material costs, and creating market uncertainties. The conflict has led to shortages of essential battery components, such as lithium, nickel, and cobalt, as supply routes from affected regions have been restricted.

, the - war has significantly impacted the aircraft battery market by disrupting supply chains, increasing raw material costs, and creating market uncertainties. The conflict has led to shortages of essential battery components, such as lithium, nickel, and cobalt, as supply routes from affected regions have been restricted. Rise in geopolitical tensions have resulted in fluctuating fuel prices, prompting greater interest in alternative power sources, including advanced aircraft batteries. Defense budgets have shifted toward military applications, increasing demand for batteries in drones, surveillance aircraft, and other defense-related aviation systems. However, commercial aviation has faced slowdowns in certain regions due to economic instability, affecting overall market growth. These factors have reshaped the aircraft battery industry's dynamics, emphasizing supply chain resilience and technological advancements.

The lithium-ion Battery segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

On the basis of battery type, the lithium-ion battery vehicles segment held the highest market share in 2023, accounting for more than one-third of the global aircraft battery market revenue owing to its high energy density, lightweight properties, and longer cycle life compared to traditional lead-acid and nickel-cadmium batteries. These batteries offer improved power efficiency, faster charging, and better performance, making them ideal for modern aircraft, including electric and hybrid-electric models. However, the solid-state battery segment is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 18.2% from 2023 to 2033, due to its higher energy density, improved safety, longer lifespan, and growing adoption in electric aircraft, enhancing efficiency and reducing maintenance costs in aviation applications.

The fixed wing segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

On the basis of aircraft type, the fixes wing segment held the highest market share in 2023, accounting for around two-fifths of the global aircraft battery market revenue owing to its high energy density, lightweight properties, and longer cycle life compared to traditional lead-acid and nickel-cadmium batteries. These batteries offer improved power efficiency, faster charging, and better performance, making them ideal for modern aircraft, including electric and hybrid-electric models. However, the advanced air mobility segment is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 18.1% from 2023 to 2033, due to rising investments in electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft, increasing urban air mobility demand, and the need for high-performance, lightweight, and energy-efficient battery systems.

The OEM segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

On the basis of sales channel, the OEM segment held the highest market share in 2023, accounting for more than half of the global aircraft battery market revenue. This was primarily due to increased aircraft production, growth in the adoption of advanced battery technologies in new aircraft models, and strong partnerships between manufacturers and battery suppliers to ensure high-quality, reliable energy solutions. However, the aftermarket segment is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 15.0% from 2023 to 2033, due to the rise in demand for battery replacements, increase in aircraft fleet aging, frequent maintenance requirements, and advancements in battery technology, driving airlines and operators to upgrade existing battery systems.

The auxiliary power unit segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

On the basis of application, the auxiliary power unit segment held the highest market share in 2023, accounting for more than one-third of the global aircraft battery market revenue. This was primarily due to increased aircraft production, growing adoption of advanced battery technologies in new aircraft models, and strong partnerships between manufacturers and battery suppliers to ensure high-quality, reliable energy solutions. However, the emergency power segment is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 17.5% from 2023 to 2033, This is due to the growing emphasis on aviation safety, increased regulatory requirements, and rising adoption of advanced backup power solutions for critical systems.

North America to maintain its dominance by 2032

On the basis of region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2023, accounting for more than one-third of the global aircraft battery market revenue owing to strong aviation infrastructure, high defense spending, and the presence of major aircraft manufacturers. Increase in the adoption of electric aircraft, technological advancements, and strict regulatory standards have fueled demand for advanced aircraft batteries in the region.

However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 16.9% from 2023 to 2033, due to rising air passenger traffic, increasing defense budgets, and expanding airline fleets. Growth in investments in electric aircraft, advancements in battery technology, and strong manufacturing capabilities have contributed to the region's rapid market expansion.

Players: -

Concorde Battery Corporation

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated

Saft Groupe SAS

GS Yuasa Group

HBL Power Systems Limited

AMETEK, Inc.

Eagle-Picher

Boeing

Airbus

EnerSys

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players of the global aircraft battery market. These players have adopted different strategies such as expansion and product launch to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

