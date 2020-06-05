AirConsole and XL Home Partner up in Indonesia to Transform AndroidTVs into Gaming Consoles

AirConsole is a cloud based video game console that is accessible from every home using a computer or a smart TV. Smartphones are used as gamepads so that anyone can play without buying additional hardware. The platform provides a casual and social gaming experience on AndroidTV, reminding users of the fun nights playing on traditional consoles.

"We are delighted to expand our partnerships in the APAC region. With XL Axiata we can distribute AirConsole to all XL Home customers in Indonesia!" says Anthony Cliquot, COO at AirConsole. "We are proud to work with a content provider as innovative as XL Home." The penetration of Android TV devices is exploding worldwide and Indonesia is one of the countries leading the way. With its instant accessibility, AirConsole is set to become a turnkey gaming solution for TV providers around the globe."

Abhijit Navalekar, Director of Corporate Strategy & Business Development XL Axiata said, "One of the things that is desired by anyone who plays the game is its excitement. In addition to playing games with friends, excitement will also be present if we can play it on a large monitor screen, at least as big as a television screen at home. Our collaboration with AirConsole allows customers who are also gamers to play the games they like on their television screens at home, even though they are not smart TVs or having a gaming console."

"AirConsole has always been well perceived in Indonesia and we are thrilled to bring our online video game console to XL Home's customers. We are building a strong catalogue of games and experiences which will continue to please our partner's customers in the upcoming years. From families with kids to adults wanting to spend quality time with their friends, AirConsole is the perfect pastime," says AirConsole's CEO Andrin von Rechenberg.

With this move AirConsole strengthens its presence on the AndroidTV ecosystem. It represents a viable turnkey solution for operators and OTT providers eager to offer instant casual gaming content on their entertainment boxes. Unlike other cloud gaming offerings, AirConsole does not require the shipping of gaming controllers.

AirConsole was established in 2015 in Zurich, Switzerland. Founded by Ex-Google Tech-Lead and ETH Zurich Alumnus Andrin von Rechenberg, the company quickly rose to fame by overcoming the previously unsolved challenge of latency when playing cloud-based games. More than 6000 developers globally have co-created games that have been published on AirConsole, which in return have been consumed by more than 6 million players from 190+ countries.

