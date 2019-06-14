Air Partner Awarded Managed Services Contract by Airbus

LONDON, June 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Air Partner plc ("Air Partner"), the global aviation services group, is pleased to announce that it has been awarded a three-year contract by Airbus, a leading aircraft manufacturer, for Managed Services.

Air Partner's Managed Services team provides a range of professional, technical and commercial expertise that is available around the clock, 365 days a year, enabling customers to maximise operational efficiencies.

As part of the contract, Air Partner will manage all operational and contractual requirements for Airbus' corporate shuttle flights, which are a vital link for the company's employees and contractors moving between Airbus factories in Chester, Bristol and Toulouse.

The flights, which will take place on two dedicated, 49-seat Embraer E145 regional jets, will be operated by Glasgow-based Loganair. The aircraft will operate 28 sectors from Monday to Thursday inclusive every week for the duration of the three-year contract.

The announcement follows Air Partner's recent appointment by Aurigny, the flag carrier airline of the Bailiwick of Guernsey, to manage its operations control centre in Alderney, and is in line with the group's strategy to grow its Managed Services proposition.

Commenting on the contract win, Mark Briffa, CEO of Air Partner plc, said: "We have decades of experience working with some of the world's leading corporations, including many within the aviation sector, and I'm delighted that Airbus has chosen Air Partner's Managed Services offering. Winning such a high-profile contract is testament to the strength of the service we provide and we look forward to using our extensive expertise to support Airbus."

Jonathan Hinkles, Managing Director at Loganair, added: "We are very pleased to be operating these flights and look forward to working closely alongside Air Partner's Managed Services team to maintain this vital link in Airbus' operations."



About Air Partner:

Founded in 1961, Air Partner is a global aviation services group that provides worldwide solutions to industry, commerce, governments and private individuals. The Group has two divisions‎: Charter division, comprising air charter broking and remarketing; and the Consulting & Training division, comprising the aviation safety consultancies, Baines Simmons, Clockwork Research and Wildlife Hazard Management, as well as Air Partner's Emergency Planning Division. For reporting purposes, the Group is structured into four divisions: Commercial Jets, Private Jets, Freight (Charter) and Consulting & Training (Baines Simmons, Clockwork Research, Wildlife Hazard Management and Air Partner's Emergency Planning Division). The Commercial Jet division charters large airliners to move groups of any size. Air Partner Remarketing, which is within the Commercial Jet division, provides comprehensive remarketing programmes for all types of commercial and corporate aircraft to a wide range of international clients. Private Jets offers the Company's unique pre-paid JetCard scheme and on-demand charter. Freight charters aircraft of every size to fly almost any cargo anywhere, at any time. Baines Simmons is a world leader in aviation safety consulting specialising in aviation regulation, compliance and safety management. Clockwork Research is a leading fatigue risk management consultancy. Wildlife Hazard Management is a leading Environmental and Air Traffic Control services provider to UK and International airports. Air Partner is headquartered alongside Gatwick airport in the UK. Air Partner operates 24/7 year-round. Air Partner is listed on the London Stock Exchange (AIR) and is ISO 9001:2015 compliant for commercial airline and private jet solutions worldwide. www.airpartner.com

