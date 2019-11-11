AIM Summit Dubai Expands the Scope of $10 Trillion Alternative Investment Industry to New Frontiers

DUBAI, UAE, Nov. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The AIM summit has become a yearly gathering that investors, hedge fund managers, family offices, private equity funds, global industry leaders and governments, look forward to since its inception in 2015. It is considered as the leading alternative investment summit in the region. In its 10th edition, AIM Summit will be held at the Waldorf Astoria Dubai UAE on November 18th and 19th 2019.

While AIM Summit has always been a platform to discuss investment developments, global market conditions and current trends, this year it is opening up its doors to topics that are set to impact the investment sector and private equity funds as well as family offices in way that will pose new opportunities as well as disrupt traditional investment ecosystem.

Ms. Raha Moradi, Managing Director of AIM summit stated, "While the first day we will cover the traditional topics of Hedge funds, private equity, private debt and family office investments, real estate, emerging markets, impact investing and sustainability, day two will cover AI (Artificial Intelligence) Investments, Blockchain, Security token offerings, digital assets, cryptocurrencies and Fintech. These new terminologies and technologies will open the door to the emergence of new asset classes and risks. In addition, the introduction of Security token offerings and digital securities will reinvest the way traditional financial products are structured, held and traded, democratizing alternative investments, disintermediating industry incumbents and reinventing the business model of many financial services intermediaries."

In what looks to be an enriching agenda, AIM speakers will include highly regarded and key experts with names that include James McCormack, Managing Director, Fitch Ratings, Fabio Scacciavillani – Chief Economist, Nuverse, Christof Rühl – Advisory Board, Crystol Energy, Ashish Marwah – Chief Investment Officer, ADS Investment Solutions, as well as Peter Rockefeller, Board Member & Vice Chairman, Rockefeller Philanthropy Advisors, and Managing Director, Brock Capital Group. Mr. Rockefeller states, "I am pleased to join the AIM Summit in Dubai this November, where I will be speaking about impact investing and sustainability. The summit convenes an exciting group of forward-thinking investors, practitioners, and commentators, providing an unparalleled forum for the discussion of cutting-edge investing topics. This year's event is no exception; with a program of leading speakers and panelists that will be of great interest to investors in alternative asset topics including venture, digital currency, impact investing and real estate."

Zachary Cefaratti, Founder & CEO, Dalma Capital Management Limited and the Strategic partner of AIM Summit added, "AIM Summit has been a critical event for us to meet investors and business partners. The quality of the attendance is second to none, it is clear that attendees are handpicked and vetted"

Other key speakers include Sheila Driscoll, Founder, Sheila B Driscoll Foundation, Navin Gupta, Managing Director, South Asia & MENA, Ripple, John Trammell, Managing Director, Symphony Financial Partners, Dr. Ryan Lemand – Senior Executive Officer & Board Director, ADS Investment Solutions, Mishal Kanoo – Chairman - UAE & Oman, The Kanoo Group and many other prominent speakers from across the region and internationally. Dr. Sabah al-Binali CEO, Universal Strategy; Vice Chairman of the Board, The National Investor, voices, "The AIM summit is exceptional in providing a diverse range of views across the alternative asset and strategy classes. This is my third summit, and I look forward to keep learning."

The forum will look into various topics including global investment prospects and the road ahead, the global role of the US dollar, Shifting geopolitical landscape & trade volatility in the global economy, the future of impact investing, GCC risk environment today, institutionalizing family offices, VC landscape in the wake of WeWork, the rise of Digital assets, global digital currencies, decentralized finance using blockchain & AI, challenges facing MENA fintech, the emergence of blockchain technology as the catalyst for a series of innovation in trading and much more.

AIM Summit is a meeting of minds in an era where investing is not only must for sustaining economic and business sector but also a reflection of the future. As Mishal Kanoo, Chairman – UAE & Oman, The Kanoo Group stated, "Alternative investments are a way to allow investors to see a different view of the investment world. It also helps them invest in things that they might not only benefit from, but actually enjoy."

In these times of turbulence and uncertainty, AIM Summit hopes to shed light on opportunities as well as risks in the region. Dr. Ryan Lemand, Senior Executive Officer & Board Director, ADS Investment Solutions adds, "Developed Markets valuations have gone back to their previous highs, and traditional Emerging Markets have been volatile due to the trade war While GCC has been able to weather through the cracks of these global geopolitical tensions have increased risk. We will showcase what to invest in and how to invest in the GCC markets."

AIM Summit is sponsored by Dalma Capital, ADS Investment Solutions, IG, Bitfolio. Lecocqassociate, Apex, Fitch Ratings and many more.

In Conclusion AIM Summit is opening its doors to those interested in discussing these topics and networking with an elite group of investors, family offices, and more.

Launched in 2015, AIM Summit is The Leading Regional Alternative Investment Management Summit gathering and connecting regional investors and managers in the world of alternatives (Hedge Funds, Private Equity, Venture Capital, and Private Debt) with global industry leaders.

AIM Summit is a platform for discussions on investment developments, global market conditions, latest trends and acts as a networking forum for future business opportunities. The only conference of its nature and magnitude organized and orchestrated by the industry in an intimate setup to induce real discussions on the best practices and know-how.

