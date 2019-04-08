AIDirections Commended by Frost & Sullivan for Its Facial Recognition-enabled Pain Detection Solution

"AIDirections combines the latest technologies, such as AI, deep learning, and facial recognition, with its proprietary algorithmic sentiment analysis solution to develop a new method for pain detection, monitoring, and verification," said Sowmya Rajagopalan, Global Program Director at Frost & Sullivan. "The system, operable both at home and in hospitals, presents a clinically valid parameter known as the Prkachin and Solomon Pain Intensity metric to measure pain levels in individuals. By leveraging AI, the solution mitigates the subjectivity in the assessment, improves the accuracy of measurement, and supports superior treatment decision making and clinical outcomes."

The solution has a wide scope of application among highly vulnerable patient populations, such as infants, children with developmental issues, people suffering from a stroke, and people who are unconscious and unable to express their pain. While several existing technological tools, such as mHealth, clinical wearables, and telemedicine, ensure optimal pain management in a home-based setting, patients still need to visit care facilities frequently to have their pain levels assessed. AIDirections' tool emerges as an ideal solution in this environment because it integrates with the healthcare system's existing telemedicine to create a better care experience for the patient.

AIDirections is working with several telemedicine companies to launch its offering officially as a holistic home-based solution in the growing Middle Eastern market and other developing regions. The company presents both server and cloud-based solutions that easily integrate with a hospital's enterprise resource planning or customer relationship management software for easy deployment. The hospital pays a minimal onboarding fee, which includes installation and software setup. By reducing upfront costs, AIDirections helps clients achieve a faster return on investment.

"The solution uses AIDirections' development framework based on industry standards while its plug-and-play methodology enables an extensive range of operational scenarios," noted Rajagopalan. "For addressing an unmet market need with its highly innovative and cost-efficient technology, AIDirections richly deserves the 2019 Middle East Enabling Technology Leadership Award."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to a company that develops a pioneering technology that enhances current products and enables the development of new products and applications. The award recognises the high market acceptance potential of the recipient's technology.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Awards recognise companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About AIDirections

AIDirections is a Dubai based company, which was established in response to the exciting developments in Artificial Intelligence (AI). The target market for AIDirections is the GCC, concentrating on UAE and Saudi Arabia.

AIDirections' value proposition is based on the development of use cases across a number of industries, particularly healthcare. We are providing consultancy for the best use of AI, and we are also developing a set of products through the use of computer vision.

The core staff of AIDirections brings together significant experience in research and development, technical standardization, management of research and development, development and implementation of national level strategies, futures study and work, international collaboration and consultancy.

AIDirections' business areas are:

Training and awareness with regards to AI;

Assessment of AI Readiness and development of an AI Strategy;

Consultancy to identify opportunities and risks related to the use of AI;

Provision of solutions for dedicated problems and customers, such as pain detection and sentiment analysis; and

Provision of IoT solutions, e.g. for oil and gas or smart cities.

About Frost & Sullivan

Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, collaborates with clients to leverage visionary innovation that addresses the global challenges and related growth opportunities that will make or break today's market participants. For more than 50 years, Frost & Sullivan has been developing growth strategies for the global 1000, emerging businesses, the public sector, and the investment community. Contact us: Start the discussion .

