AIA Worldwide's TalentBrew Career Site Platform is Recognised at the 2019 Recruitment Marketing Awards

LONDON, Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AIA Worldwide, a global leader in talent acquisition technologies, announced today it has won two honours at the 2019 Recruitment Marketing Awards (RMAs). Of these award wins, one utilises AIA Worldwide's TalentBrew career site and recruitment marketing platform, which predicts, personalises and influences the candidate experience to help companies build and retain the right talent.

The RMAs continue to provide recognition for excellence and professionalism in recruitment marketing and talent management. The program evolves each year to stay up to date on the changing dynamics of the industry, continuously reviewing and adapting their award categories to identify innovation, creativity and effectiveness achieved through best practices.

AIA won awards for the best Recruitment Website (above £50,000) for its TalentBrew career site platform and best Outdoor Campaign. In the Recruitment Website category, judges remarked that the site had an "Engaging look and feel which draws you in." Additionally, for the Outdoor Campaign win, the judges added, "[The concept] promoted something which was very unique to the market in a way that was clever and relatable."

"We're really happy with these wins for Best Website over £50,000 and Best Outdoor Campaign," explains Will Jeffreys, Creative Director at AIA Worldwide. "Not only because both show our technology-first mindset, but also because we know how much hard work went into getting the projects off the ground and into production. From client service to creative to client sign off – and everyone in between, we've all put in a lot of effort, so it's very lovely when it it's acknowledged. Thank you, RMAs."

About AIA Worldwide

AIA Worldwide is a global leader in talent acquisition technologies, committed to finding new ways to leverage software, strategy and creative to build talent and enhance our clients' employer brands – across every connection point. From professional services to finance to retail to technology and everything in between, we've revolutionised the way companies and candidates connect.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/360582/AIA_Worldwide_Logo.jpg

