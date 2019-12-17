AIA Worldwide's TalentBrew Career Site Platform Captures Multiple Awards at the 2019 MobileWebAward Competition

LONDON, Dec. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AIA Worldwide, a global leader in talent acquisition technologies, announced today that it won five awards at this year's MobileWebAward competition, which identifies excellence in mobile web development and the achievements of web professionals across the world who create and maintain the best mobile websites and the best online applications. All of AIA's wins showcase its unified TalentBrew recruitment marketing software platform, which predicts, personalises and influences the candidate experience to help companies build and retain the right talent.

The competition, produced by the Web Marketing Association, has helped set the standard of excellence by acknowledging the best mobile websites. Judged by experienced professionals who have an in-depth understanding of current state of the art mobile web development, design and marketing, the awards are based on seven different categories including creativity, impact, design, content, interactivity, ease of use and use of the medium. AIA's work was recognised in the Outstanding Mobile Website and Best Employment Mobile Website categories.

"We're so honoured to be recognised for our hard work and commitment to the mobile first technology experience and digital design," explains Nathan Perrott, VP, Digital Marketing Solutions at AIA Worldwide. "Our in-house creative strategy and digital development teams constantly strive to push boundaries to deliver exceptional candidate experiences with our technology and it's extremely fulfilling to have their work rewarded."

About AIA Worldwide

AIA Worldwide is a global leader in talent acquisition technologies, committed to finding new ways to leverage software, strategy and creative to build talent and enhance our clients' employer brands – across every connection point. From professional services to finance to retail to technology and everything in between, we've revolutionised the way companies and candidates connect.

