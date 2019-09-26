AIA Worldwide Receives Honors at the Web Marketing Association's 2019 WebAward Competition

LONDON, United Kingdom, Sept. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AIA Worldwide, a global leader in talent acquisition technologies, announced today that it won 5 awards from the WebAward competition, which recognises the organisations and individuals responsible for developing some of the most effective and best websites on the Internet today. Of these award wins, all of the websites utilize AIA Worldwide's TalentBrew software, which predicts, personalises and influences the candidate experience to help companies build and retain the right talent.

Founded by the Web Marketing Association in 1997, the WebAward program is the longest running annual website award competition dedicated to showcasing the best websites in 96 industries while setting the standard of excellence for all website development. Staffed by volunteers, the Web Marketing Association is made up of Internet marketing, online advertising, PR and top website design professionals who share an interest in improving the quality of online advertising, internet marketing and website promotion.

AIA Worldwide took home awards in the Employment Standard of Excellence and Outstanding Website categories. All of their winning sites leverage TalentBrew, AIA Worldwide's software recruitment marketing platform that helps employers push jobs and content directly to candidates – all with a consistent brand message. AIA's success in this year's competition showcases its ability to effectively use software and employer brand solutions to create incredible career sites for their clients.

"As a team we are really proud to have won five awards at this year's Web Awards," said Ben Harlow, Creative Director for AIA Worldwide. "We always aim to create the best possible websites for our clients, so when our work is recognised like this on a global scale it makes it that extra bit special. It's all down to the hard work of an amazing team, brilliant ideas, great clients and our technology platform that makes all of this possible."

Matt Lamphear, EVP of Digital at AIA Worldwide, added: "Our 2019 WebAwards success not only showcases AIA's ability to build differentiating and innovative career sites for our clients, but also the power of leveraging our TalentBrew platform when doing so. We appreciate this prodigious recognition of our capabilities and technologies that deliver the candidate experiences."



AIA Worldwide is a global leader in talent acquisition technologies, committed to finding new ways to leverage software, strategy and creative to build talent and enhance our clients' employer brands – across every connection point. From professional services to finance to retail to technology and everything in between, we've revolutionized the way companies and candidates connect.

