AIA Launches New Streamlined Professional Qualification for Accountants and Auditors

NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE, England, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Association of International Accountants (AIA), the professional body for international accountants and auditors, has launched its new professional qualification.

Following extensive research and development, the qualification focuses on the ever-changing landscape of accountancy, business and finance, setting out the knowledge, behaviours and values that underpins today's accountants and helps professionals to thrive in their career.

The qualification structure has been streamlined, reducing the number of exams from 16 to 10 for those taking the accountancy route and from 17 to 11 for those wishing to qualify as a statutory auditor, making it quicker to qualify, more accessible and affordable.

The new qualification is available worldwide, with students able to choose whether to study entirely online with AIA Achieve Academy, or through a combination of online and face-to-face teaching.

AIA's new professional qualification offers:

A quicker, more affordable route to becoming a qualified accountant or statutory auditor.

Increased focus on the wide range of business and finance skills needed by practitioners.

Greater portability of skills between business sectors through optional papers.

Greater accessibility. Students can choose between studying online from any location, or through a combination of online and face-to-face teaching.

Online assessment throughout the qualification.

Stand-alone paper in ethics to enhance critical thinking in relation to professional ethics.

AIA President, Shahram Moallemi, said: "We are excited to launch the new AIA professional qualification which will equip accountants with the skills and tools needed to thrive in the changing world of finance. The streamlined qualification offers an exciting new route to qualification with an increased emphasis on core skills and ethics to support accountants in their careers."

Qualification structure:

Foundation Unit Exemptions available for prior learning. · Financial Accounting · Management Accounting · Corporate Governance & Audit · Business Management A single, multiple choice, 3 hour online exam covering all components. Professional Level 1 Exemptions available for prior learning. · Financial Accounting and Reporting 1 · Principles of Governance and Audit · Management Accounting · Business Law for Accountants · Taxation (UK, Hong Kong and China versions available) Each subject is tested by a 3 hour online exam Professional Level 2 · Financial Accounting and Reporting 2 · Developments in Assurance and Accountability (Islamic version available)* · Business and Financial Management* · Ethics and Professional Practice · Multi-disciplinary Case Study Each subject is tested by a 3 hour online exam. *Optional papers

For more information visit: www.aiaworldwide.com/study/aia-qualifications

AIA is an international professional body for accountants and auditors, offering a range of qualifications.

AIA is a Recognised Qualifying Body (RQB) for statutory auditors in the UK and regulated by the Financial Reporting Council (FRC). AIA is a Prescribed Body under the Companies (Auditing and Accounting) Act 2014 in the Republic of Ireland . AIA is a supervisory body under the UK and ROI Money Laundering Regulations. AIA is also a Commonwealth Accredited Organisation.

. AIA is a supervisory body under the UK and ROI Money Laundering Regulations. AIA is also a Commonwealth Accredited Organisation. ECCTIS (formerly NARIC) conducted an independent evaluation and benchmarking of the AIA Professional Qualification (PQ) has found the following comparability in the context of the UK education system:

AIA Qualification Comparable RQF Level Certificate in Accountancy (PQ Foundation Unit) Level 5 Diploma in Accountancy (PQ Professional Level 1) Level 6 Advanced Diploma in Accountancy (PQ Professional Level 2) Level 7 Recognised Professional Qualification for Statutory Auditors Level 7

www.aiaworldwide.com

