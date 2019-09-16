AIA Launches Major Initiative to Promote Sleep Sufficiency and Quality around the Asia-Pacific region

#OneMoreHour encourages people to take action to enjoy the health benefits of more and better quality sleep

SINGAPORE, Sept. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AIA Group Limited ("AIA"; or the "Company"; stock code: 1299) today unveiled an ambitious new initiative designed to help combat sleep deprivation - a critical health issue in Asia. The initiative, underpinned by a call to action in the form of #OneMoreHour, will raise awareness about the health benefits associated with getting sufficient sleep. It will also provide tips, tools and rewards that encourage people to change their behaviour to get more and better quality sleep.

Working in partnership with Professor Michael Chee, one of Asia's leading Sleep experts from Duke-NUS Medical School and Yong Loo Lin School of Medicine in Singapore, AIA will highlight the important physical and physiological benefits associated with getting sufficient sleep. Just a few examples of these benefits include:

Reduced likelihood of suffering from chronic disease.

Increased ability to maintain a healthy weight.

A stronger immune system.

Boosted mood and energy levels.

Reduced stress and anxiety.

Stuart A. Spencer, AIA Group Chief Marketing Officer, said, "AIA is proud to be introducing this bold, thoughtful and comprehensive effort that will raise awareness of sleep sufficiency and quality in support of our brand promise: Healthier, Longer, Better Lives. Just one more hour of sleep can provide an extensive number of health benefits and yet sleep deprivation continues to affect an increasing number of people in Asia. There is a myth that if we sacrifice sleep, we will get ahead in life. In reality, sleep doesn't get in the way of personal progress: it enables it. Underpinned by our call to action, #OneMoreHour, we will show people how they can take steps to change their behaviour to get more and better quality sleep."

To coincide with the launch of this initiative, AIA has introduced updates to AIA Vitality, its leading science-backed wellness programme, to encourage and reward healthier sleeping habits. The AIA Vitality app will motivate people to improve their sleep habits through a new sleep assessment and sleep-based rewards, as well as sleep tracking tools.

AIA has also created a new sleep content hub (http://www.aia.com/onemorehour) which provides extensive information and insights on how to achieve better sleeping habits. Written and video content on the hub includes tips from AIA's Global Ambassador, David Beckham, as well as from the Company's other partners such as Tottenham Hotspur Football Club and leading Chef, Jeremy Pang.

In preparation for its sleep sufficiency initiative, AIA conducted research in mainland China, Hong Kong, Thailand, Singapore, and Malaysia. Key findings include:

Over half of people surveyed (55%) said they get just 6 hours or fewer of sleep per night (7 to 9 hours is the optimal amount of sleep for most adults).

69% don't feel good about how much sleep they get.

62% said they either worry about not getting enough sleep or want more sleep.

30% are not satisfied with their quality of sleep.

62% agreed that getting one more hour of sleep would boost their mood and energy.

Mr. Spencer added, "AIA is celebrating the physical and mental benefits that getting more sleep can provide. We understand the issues that stand in the way of getting a good night's sleep and we are committed to helping people across Asia to achieve healthier, longer, better sleep as an important element of their ability to live healthier, longer, better lives."

About AIA

AIA Group Limited and its subsidiaries (collectively "AIA" or the "Group") comprise the largest independent publicly listed pan-Asian life insurance group. It has a presence in 18 markets in Asia-Pacific - wholly-owned branches and subsidiaries in Hong Kong, Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia, mainland China, Korea, the Philippines, Australia, Indonesia, Taiwan, Vietnam, New Zealand, Macau, Brunei, Cambodia, a 97 per cent subsidiary in Sri Lanka and a 49 per cent joint venture in India. In April 2019, AIA was also granted approval as a preferred applicant to operate in Myanmar through a 100 per cent wholly-owned subsidiary.

The business that is now AIA was first established in Shanghai a century ago in 1919. It is a market leader in the Asia-Pacific region (ex-Japan) based on life insurance premiums and holds leading positions across the majority of its markets. It had total assets of US$256 billion as of 30 June 2019.

AIA meets the long-term savings and protection needs of individuals by offering a range of products and services including life insurance, accident and health insurance and savings plans. The Group also provides employee benefits, credit life and pension services to corporate clients. Through an extensive network of agents, partners and employees across Asia-Pacific, AIA serves the holders of more than 34 million individual policies and over 16 million participating members of group insurance schemes.

AIA Group Limited is listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited under the stock code "1299" with American Depositary Receipts (Level 1) traded on the over-the-counter market (ticker symbol: "AAGIY").

