Ai Exploration selected by Chevron Technology Ventures for Catalyst Program

EDINBURGH, June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ai Exploration today announced it has been selected to join Chevron Technology Ventures' (CTV) Catalyst Program, an initiative to help early-stage companies mature their technologies, with the aim of benefiting the energy industry around the world. The collaborative program gives Ai Exploration the platform to further develop their ground-breaking suite of world-class, patented sensors and analytics to measure and quantify water in industrial applications across key sectors like Oil & Gas, Carbon Capture and Hydrogen.

Ai Explorations low-cost technology has been tested across Oil & Gas applications to provide vital water-cut intelligence for the ultimate gains in production strategy and efficiency. The real-time data allows operators to detect water onset, update their lift strategies and adapt their approach for ideal asset optimization. The technology is also being further developed to detect and quantify trace levels of moisture in CO2 and H2 production streams to prevent corrosion and catastrophic pipeline failure.

The CTV Catalyst Program was launched in 2017 to accelerate the maturation of early-stage companies that demonstrate technology beneficial to the energy industry. By meeting the Catalyst Program milestones, Ai Exploration will progress toward commercialization of its Oil & Gas water-cut sensor and complete pilot trials with global operators in the Carbon Capture & Storage sector.

Robert Gray, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer said "We are incredibly excited to join the CTV Catalyst program and accelerate our growth. Ai Exploration is starting to establish a reputation for accurate and reliable industrial measurements in critical applications across the energy sector. We are delighted that our technology-focused approach has been acknowledged by the Chevron Technology Ventures team and we look forward to continuing to work with them in this next phase of our growth and development."

