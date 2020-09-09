AGRO Merchants Group Expands Blast Freezing Capabilities in Whitchurch, UK

AGRO is expanding its blast freezing capabilities at its largest site in the UK.

WHITCHURCH, United Kingdom, Sept. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AGRO Merchants Group, a global leader in cold storage and logistics solutions, announced the addition of blast freezing capacity to its facility in Whitchurch, UK. The additional blast freezers will increase the total number of chambers to eight. The additional infrastructure will be able to freeze 26 tonnes of product per cycle, which will increase the site's blast freezing capabilities and enable AGRO to support our customers' continued growth.

With 172,000 pallet positions, the Whitchurch facility is AGRO's largest cold store in the UK & Ireland region. The site also operates its own fleet of vehicles and refrigerated trailers and offers a number of value-added services, such as blast freezing, order picking, ingredient sorting and co-packing.

Paul Jukes, Managing Director at AGRO Merchants Whitchurch, said: "We pride ourselves in being a full-service provider to our customers. We decided to invest in additional blast freezing infrastructure to better serve our clients, and add much-needed capacity. The two additional chambers will allow us to support existing and new customers' growth."

AGRO strives to provide first-class, modern infrastructure, exceptional customer service and a fully-integrated network across Ireland and the UK. In addition to its Whitchurch site, the company operates five cold stores in the region (Dublin, Castleblayney, Lough Egish, Lurgan and Annesborough), with a diverse customer base across a wide variety of fresh and frozen commodities.

About AGRO Merchants Group

AGRO Merchants Group is the 4th largest and most international cold storage operator in the world, with 66 facilities in 11 countries across Europe, North America, Latin America and Asia Pacific. AGRO is dedicated to delivering superior fresh and frozen food handling solutions through our international facility network using local market knowledge with a focus on customer care and sustainability. AGRO's vision is to be the leading partner in temperature-controlled logistics for the global food industry, recognized for innovative thinking, commodity expertise and ability to integrate businesses, driven by an entrepreneurial spirit and respect for its rich heritage.

