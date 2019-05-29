Agricultural Microbials Market Report Put Forth Analysis, Revealing Key Drivers & Growth Trends Through 2028: Radiant Insights, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, May 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global agricultural microbials market is expected to gain a substantial growth during the estimated period. The world population is growing by leap and bounds and it has become a mandate need for economies to seek a sustainable solution to address the growing problem. Enhancing the agricultural production is more likely a viable solution tried and tested all across the world. However, to enhance production per yield, agricultural microbials are the best alternative to suit agricultural techniques.

Agricultural microbials market is driven by increasing demand for food and rise in human population across the world. Focus on eco-friendly farming practices for food production is likely to propel the market growth during the forecast period. In addition, the global challenges such as sustainable environmental and economic issues are significantly driving the market growth during the forecast period. By type, the segmentation for market entails bacteria, fungi, protozoa and viruses. Bacterial segment is bifurcated into bacillus, rhizobium, pasteuria, Streptomyces and enterobacteriaceae. A fungus is further trifurcated into trichoderma, mycorrhizae, penicillium, lecanicillium and aspergillus.

By function, market segmentation involves crop protection and soil amendment. Crop protection is further quadfurcated into biofungicides, bioherbicides, bionematicides and bioinsecticides. Soil amendment is bifurcated as biofertilizers and biostimulants. Crop type segmentation for agricultural microbials market comprise oilseeds & pulses, fruits & vegetables, cereals & grains. By mode of application, market involves foliar spray, post-harvest, soil treatment and seed treatment. Formulation category comprises liquid and dry.

Geographical segmentation for agricultural microbials market spans North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Rise in demand for food plays an essential role in the market growth for APAC sector. Use of modern techniques for agricultural production to sustain the growing food demands in every corner of the globe is more likely to supplement the market growth in the forecast period. North American market leads the market owing to rise in use of digitized techniques and organic fertilizers for better yield. Availability of arable land in the US regions are more likely to supplement the regional market growth. Rise in per hectare production leads in proliferation of microbials attracting more manufacturers to produce organic microbials. The key players profiled in agricultural microbials market report are BASF SE, Bayer, BioWorks, Certis, Monsanto BioAg, and US Department of Agriculture (USDA).

This report provides detailed historical analysis of global market for Agricultural Microbials from 2013-2018 and provides extensive market forecasts from 2018-2028 by region/country and subsectors. It covers the sales volume, price, revenue, gross margin, historical growth and future perspectives in the Agricultural Microbials market.

Leading players of Agricultural Microbials including:

Bayer Cropscience



Novozymes



BASF



Sumitomo Chemical



DOW Agrosciences



Syngenta



Arysta Lifescience



Certis



KoppertGujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd. (GSFC)

Market split by Type, can be divided into:

Bacterial



Fungal Microbials



Composite Microbials



Others

Market split by Application, can be divided into:

Seed



Soil



Others

Market split by Sales Channel, can be divided into:

Direct Channel



Distribution Channel

Market segment by Region/Country including:

North America ( United States , Canada and Mexico )

( , and )

Europe ( Germany , UK, France , Italy , Russia and Spain etc.)

( , UK, , , and etc.)

Asia-Pacific ( China , Japan , Korea, India , Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

( , , Korea, , and etc.)

South America Brazil , Argentina , Colombia and Chile etc.)

, , and etc.)

Middle East & Africa ( South Africa , Egypt , Nigeria and Saudi Arabia etc.)

