AGORA TO SHOWCASE BOUNDLESS VIRTUAL EDUCATION AT LEARNING TECHNOLOGIES IN LONDON

Agora brings Real-time Engagement powered Flexible Classrooms through Live Education, Class Management, and Collaboration Tools to LearnTec 2022

LONDON, May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ: API), a pioneer and leading platform for real-time engagement APIs, today announced that it will be exhibiting at Learning Technologies taking place at ExCel in London on May 4th and May 5th. Learning Technologies is the world's leading conference dedicated to technology-supported learning in the workplace. The show includes over 200 exhibitors from 50 countries.

Agora will showcase real-time engagement (RTE) powered, ultra-low latency Flexible Classrooms and how live education, class management, and collaboration tools allow schools, organizations, and businesses to customize the virtual classroom for any device and class size. The custom branded virtual classroom works across the world at any scale. Collaboration tools including interactive whiteboards, annotation tools, breakout rooms, and interactive media and animation impactfully increase the efficiency of the teaching session allowing student and teacher feedback in real-time.

On May 4th at 11:00-11:30 am BST Agora's Account Executive John Keane will host the session Improved Learning Experience While Driving Differentiation and Revenue in Theater 1.

"Educators and students have realized that traditional classroom-based learning has a lower level of scalability. In the recent decade, especially over the last two years, we have seen how technology has transformed everything from how we live or work to how we interact. By leveraging live video and audio technology we are creating a learning experience that is no longer limited by factors such as class-size, geographic location, physical infrastructure, and even accessibility," said Ali Nhari, Head of Sales at Agora.

To see Agora's Flexible Classrooms at Learning Technologies, visit the team at Booth #C15

About Agora

Agora is the leading Real-time Engagement Platform as a Service (RTE PaaS) company. Agora's mission is to make real-time engagement ubiquitous, allowing everyone to interact with anyone, in any application, anytime and anywhere. Agora's platform provides developers with simple, flexible and powerful application programming interfaces, or APIs, to embed real-time video and voice engagement experiences into their applications.

