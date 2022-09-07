Agora is a sponsor at the 2022 WellChild Awards to honour remarkable children and young people with exceptional health needs

LONDON, Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A host of celebrities will recognise the courage of children and young people with exceptional health needs at the annual WellChild Awards, in association with GSK in London on September 8th. The Awards are run by WellChild, the national charity for seriously ill children, and will be attended by the charity's Patron, Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex and his wife Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex. The Duke will deliver remarks.

Also honoured at the prestigious star–studded ceremony are dedicated doctors, nurses health workers and siblings who have gone the extra mile to make a difference to the lives of seriously ill children, young people and their families.

Agora is a sponsor of the drink reception held at the beginning and at the end of the WellChild Awards.

"We feel truly honoured to support WellChild's mission in helping children with serious health needs through Buddy, the emotional AI robot powered by Agora helping hospitalized children learn and stay connected with close family members, teachers, and classmates" said Ali Nhari, Agora's Head of EMEA.

WellChild Chief Executive, Matt James said: "We are very grateful to Agora for sponsoring the drink reception at this year's WellChild Awards. Without the help and goodwill of our sponsors, this fantastic event, honouring the bravery of seriously ill children and the dedication of health professionals who care for them, would simply not take place."

"There are more children and young people than ever before in the UK living with long-term, serious health needs. The WellChild Awards 2022, in association with GSK, will be a unique opportunity to recognise and highlight the immense challenges they have faced and to celebrate the remarkable positivity, resilience and spirit they have demonstrated. It will also help us to shine a light on the dedication of those around them, from siblings, professionals and volunteers who have gone above and beyond to help them through such challenging times."

About WellChild

WellChild is the national charity for seriously ill children and their families. More than 100,000 children and young people are living across the UK with serious or exceptional health needs. Many spend months, even years in hospital simply because there is no support enabling them to leave. Meanwhile those who are at home face inconsistent and inadequate levels of support.

Through a UK-wide network of children's nurses, home and garden transformation projects and family support services, WellChild exists to give this growing population of children and young people the best chance to thrive – properly supported at home, together with their families.

About Agora

Agora's mission is to make real-time engagement ubiquitous, allowing everyone to interact with anyone, in any app, anytime and anywhere. Agora's cloud platform provides developers with simple, flexible and powerful application programming interfaces, or APIs, to embed real-time video and voice engagement experiences into their applications. www.agora.io

