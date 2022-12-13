Age-Related Macular Degeneration Market to Reach $18,500 Million by 2030, Says P&S Intelligence

NEW YORK, Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the recent study published by P&S Intelligence, the size of the age-related macular degeneration market was $10,234 million in 2021, and it will reach $18,500 million by 2030, at a growth rate of 6.8% in the years to come.

The development of the industry can be mainly credited to the snowballing cases of age-related eye ailments, the increasing elderly population, and the growing investments in research and development activities.

Eylea Sales Generate Most Revenue

Because of its protected patent and extensive market penetration, Eylea was the most-popular drug, with a revenue share of over 50%, in the past.

The requirement for Beovu will increase at the highest rate in the years to come, because of its higher drying efficiency, protection of its patent, and its accomplishment in treating severe cases of wet AMD.

Get the sample pages of this report: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/age-related-macular-degeneration-market/report-sample

Wet AMD Holds Major Revenue Share

The wet AMD category had the major revenue share in the past. This condition is managed with intravitreal injections, with over 22 million of these administered globally every year.

Additionally, over 75% of the anti-VEGF injections are administered for wet AMD treatment. Furthermore, the availability of branded medications, high incidence of this condition, surge in the treatment count, and evolution in consciousness of this disease help in the growth of the industry.

The dry AMD category will record the higher growth rate in the years to come. This will be due to the projected introduction of numerous therapeutic candidates from 2023 onward and the increasing burden of this ailment, which accounts for over 85% of the AMD cases.

Growing Elderly Population Responsible for Increasing Eye Disease Cases

For older people, the loss of vision is a major issue, because it becomes worse with time. Both the dry and wet forms of macular degeneration can be fatal and need medical attention. Thus, the industry is expanding as a result of the increasing count of elderly patients.

Currently, only a few medications are licensed for treating this disease, generally anti-VEGFs. These medications require regular and painful intraocular injections, which leads to inconvenience and discourages people from going for the treatment. Hence, pharma companies are investing to develop long-acting anti-VEGFs and vitreous implants, to make treatment less daunting.

Browse detailed report on Age-Related Macular Degeneration Market Share, Growth and Demand Forecast to 2030

North America Is Largest Regional Market

North America had the largest revenue share, of about 51.1%, in the past, and it will sustain its dominance in the near future as well.

Some of the factors responsible for the growth of the market here are the mounting elderly population, the increasing incidence of this disease, the existence of major players, and the snowballing R&D activities.

Additionally, Europe follows North America because of the increasing customer preference for patented drugs and the large unmet AMD treatment requirements in Europe. Moreover, the improvements in the lifestyle and the introduction of novel drugs will drive the market.

Global Age-Related Macular Degeneration Market Report Coverage

By Drug Type

Lucentis

Eylea

Beovu

By Disease Type

Dry AMD

Wet AMD

By Age Group

Less Than 60

Between 60 to 80

More Than 80

By Gender

Male

Female

By Stages

Early AMD

Intermediate AMD

Advanced AMD

No AMD

By Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacy

Specialty Pharmacy

Online Pharmacy

Regional Analysis

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

U.K.



Germany



France



Spain



Italy

Asia-Pacific

China



India



Japan



South Korea



Australia

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico

Middle East and Africa

and Saudi Arabia



South Africa

Browse More Reports Published by P&S

Global Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Market Size, Share, Growth, and Demand Forecast Report

Global Eye Testing Equipment Market Size, Share, Growth, and Demand Forecast to 2030

Global Intraoral Scanners Market Size, Share, Growth, and Demand Forecast to 2030

Global ENT Devices Market Size, Share, Growth, and Demand Forecast to 2030

Biologics CDMO Secondary Packaging Market Size, Share, Growth, and Demand Forecast to 2030

About P&S Intelligence

P&S Intelligence provides market research and consulting services to a vast array of industries across the world. As an enterprising research and consulting company, P&S believes in providing thorough insights on the ever-changing market scenario, to empower companies to make informed decisions and base their business strategies with astuteness. P&S keeps the interest of its clients at heart, which is why the insights we provide are both honest and accurate. Our long list of satisfied clients includes entry-level firms as well as multi-million-dollar businesses and government agencies.

Contact:

Prajneesh Kumar

P&S Intelligence

Phone: +1-347-960-6455

Email: enquiry@psmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.psmarketresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn Twitter

Logo- https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1224988/P_and_S_Intelligence_Logo.jpg

SOURCE P&S Intelligence