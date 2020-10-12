AGC Biologics Appoints Luca Alberici as the New General Manager/Site Head of the Milan, Italy Site

SEATTLE, Oct. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AGC Biologics, a leading global biopharmaceutical contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), has announced a new appointment to initiate integration efforts resulting from the July 31, 2020 acquisition of MolMed, a biotechnology company focused on research, development, production and clinical validation of cell and gene therapies for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases. Effective immediately, Luca Alberici will transition from Chief Business Officer of MolMed to take on the role of General Manager/Site Head at the Milan, Italy site.

Mr. Alberici will provide leadership and site management to ensure the continued execution of world-class cell and gene therapy contract development and manufacturing services from the Milan, Italy Site. He will support the continuous growth of the Site while working closely with colleagues in Seattle, Heidelberg and Chiba to ensure the business leverages and integrates AGC Biologics combined global capabilities.

"We are very happy to be able to appoint Mr. Alberici to General Manager/Site Head at the Milan, Italy site. He will ensure continuity in leadership at the Milan Site and he will be instrumental in further developing the capacity and capabilities of the site," said Kasper Moller, AGC Biologics Chief Technology Officer. "Mr. Alberici's track record within the Cell and Gene therapy field and his demonstrated leadership are great assets to our team and he will assure continued high performance of the Milan Site and development of the Cell and Gene Therapy area."

Mr. Alberici holds a PhD and Masters in cellular and molecular biology from Libera Università Vita-Salute San Raffaele, in addition to a Master of Business Administration (MBA) from SDA Bocconi. His rich educational background is complemented by more than 14 years of industry expertise with strategic business development, licensing, project management and intellectual property for large molecule and specialty drug development and commercialization.

About AGC Biologics

AGC Biologics is a leading global biopharmaceutical contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) committed to delivering a high standard of service to solve complex customer challenges. The company is driven by innovation and continuously invests in technologies to complement decades of proven expertise in drug development and manufacturing, including working through FDA, PDMA and EMA approvals. A range of customizable bioprocessing services includes development and manufacturing of mammalian and microbial-based therapeutic proteins, protein expression, plasmid DNA (pDNA) support, antibody drug development and conjugation, viral vector production, genetic engineering of cells, cell line development with a proprietary CHEF1® Expression System, cell banking and storage.

AGC Biologics employs more than 1,400 professionals worldwide who are dedicated to supporting customers at all phases of development through to commercialization, with critical expertise in process development, formulation, and analytical testing. The global service network boasts locations in the United States at Seattle, Washington and Boulder, Colorado; across Europe in Copenhagen, Denmark; Heidelberg, Germany; Milan and Bresso, Italy; and in Asia at Chiba, Japan.

