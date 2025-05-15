Africa's AI Communications Pioneer: How Celestine Achi is Reshaping PR Strategy, One Framework at a Time

LAGOS, Nigeria, May 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In the fast-moving world of technology, few leaders can translate complex innovation into human-centered strategy. Mr. Celestine Achi does just that—and more.

From keynote stages to classrooms, from digital platforms to policy roundtables, Mr.Achi has become the defining voice in AI-powered communications education and advocacy across Africa.

Celestine Achi, FIIM, MNIPR, ANIMC, DR.FAIMFIN\

And now, on May 21, 2025, he's taking that leadership global—with the simultaneous launch of a transformational book, a gamified PR learning platform, a diagnostic model, and a proven AI implementation framework.

The Ecosystem He Built

At the center of this rollout is his book:

AI-Powered PR: The Essential Guide for Communications Leaders to Master Artificial Intelligence

A strategic manual and desk companion, the book fuses real-world case studies, practical prompts, and tools that guide readers through AI adoption in content creation, media intelligence, stakeholder engagement, and sentiment analysis.

Alongside, Achi has also developed a game:

AI-Powered PR: The Interactive Experience.This gamified simulator empowers users to step into the shoes of a digital-era PR lead solving complex, high-pressure AI-related scenarios. It's fun, realistic, and deeply strategic.

There is also a third leg which adds to the avant-garde: The AI-PR Maturity Model™.

This is an institutional roadmap that allows organizations measure their AI readiness, benchmark against industry standards, and get tailored advancement plans across six critical areas.

Tying them all together is the concept:

TABS-D™ — Train, Adapt, Build, Ship, Deploy. It's the methodology Achi has taught in workshops, Masterclasses and executive programs, showing how to go from zero to transformation with clarity and confidence. Turning Learning into Impact: The TABS-D Framework

The TABS-D Framework charts exactly how to get where you want to be. Achi's five-phase blueprint ensures no idea remains only theoretical:

Train : Establish clear AI objectives and conduct foundational training—building the bedrock of AI literacy.

: Establish clear AI objectives and conduct foundational training—building the bedrock of AI literacy. Adapt : Assess readiness and address barriers, from data gaps to skill shortages.

: Assess readiness and address barriers, from data gaps to skill shortages. Build : Define practical AI solutions and develop use cases that solve real communications challenges.

: Define practical AI solutions and develop use cases that solve real communications challenges. Ship : Rigorously test for quality, compliance, and ethical guardrails before any deployment.

: Rigorously test for quality, compliance, and ethical guardrails before any deployment. Deploy: Implement at scale, track impact with robust KPIs, and continuously optimize for performance TABS-D Framework..

In workshops across Africa, Achi has guided executives through hands-on exercises: from training bots to draft press releases, to building simple AI dashboards that visualize media sentiment in multiple languages. Each cycle of TABS-D deepens both capability and confidence, ensuring AI serves strategy, not the other way around.

Why It Matters

Achi's timing is no coincidence. With generative AI, synthetic media, and algorithmic targeting now reshaping every aspect of media, PR professionals need more than awareness—they need capability.

"The future of PR won't be defined by press releases—it'll be defined by who owns the data, who understands the narrative signals, and who can automate wisely without losing trust," Achi explains. Through the AI-Powered PR platform, his certification programs, and his upcoming podcast series, Achi is on a mission to train 100,000 African communicators in AI literacy and leadership by 2030.

He's not just writing books—he's building the future, future of the African youth to take over the AI global landscape and build wealth for Africa.

Achi's new book is more than a publication—it is a mission-driven blueprint designed to upskill the communications industry with practical tools, AI workflows, and strategic templates grounded in African realities.

Alongside the book, he is launching AI-Powered PR: The Game—a first-of-its-kind interactive video game inspired by the book's content. This immersive learning platform invites players to take on the role of a next-generation PR strategist, facing simulated challenges in crisis management, campaign design, sentiment analysis, and media engagement.

"This launch isn't just about reading or playing—it's about reshaping how we train, think, and lead in the age of intelligent media", Achi explained, noting that "Africa doesn't need to catch up—we need to lead. This book and game are my contribution to building that leadership from the ground up." Achi explained.

A Vision of African Leadership in AI

"Africa doesn't need to catch up—we need to lead," Achi asserts. His mission is audacious: train 100,000 African communicators in AI literacy and leadership by 2030. Through books, certification programs, podcasts, and collaborative community platforms, he's already reached thousands—government press officers in West Africa, agency creatives in East Africa, and students across the continent.

Tangible Impact: The National Orientation Agency

The impact is tangible. The National Orientation Agency used Achi's TABS-D-inspired process to deploy an AI-driven citizen-engagement system, an agency-to-agency AI Collaborator, and a Visualizer dashboard that identifies emerging scenarios—empowering proactive policy responses and streamlined interagency coordinationTABS-D Framework by Cel…TABS-D Framework by Cel…. A pan-African NGO credits the AI-PR Maturity Model with helping it secure new grant funding by demonstrating clear, data-backed steps toward communications excellence.

Charting the Future of PR

As AI tools proliferate, the PR field stands at a crossroads. Will leaders cling to the tactics of the past, or will they embrace the data-driven, AI-powered future that Achi so vividly outlines? By integrating the AI-PR Maturity Model™ and TABS-D™ Framework into everyday practice, communications teams can ensure they're not only reacting to change but driving it—crafting narratives that resonate, building trust through transparency, and measuring impact with unprecedented precision.

In Achi's words: "The future of PR won't be defined by press releases—it will be defined by who owns the data, who understands the narrative signals, and who can automate wisely without losing trust." With his frameworks as compass and catalyst, a new generation of African communicators is ready not just to participate in the AI revolution—but to lead it.

Foreword to the book is written by Dr. Ike Neliaku, FNIPR, President of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations, whose endorsement highlights the publication's importance for the future of Public Relations.

Both the book and game will be available globally from May 21, 2025 in print and digital formats on the following platforms :

According to Achi, this dual release is targeted at communications professionals, educators, agencies, students, and forward-thinking institutions ready to embrace the AI-powered future of digital PR.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2688832/ACHI_CELESTINE.jpg