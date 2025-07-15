African Sickle Cell News & World Report Pays Tribute to Global SCD Icons and Tackles Taboos in July-September 2025 Edition

Available now as a free global resource at education.sicklecellnews.com/free

LAGOS, Nigeria, July 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The July–September 2025 edition of African Sickle Cell News & World Report, a leading international magazine on sickle cell advocacy, science, and community issues, is now out — and available for absolutely free download at education.sicklecellnews.com/free .

This landmark issue honours two departed global pioneers of sickle cell disease (SCD) care: Professor Felix I. D. Konotey-Ahulu (Ghana) and Dr. Graham Serjeant (Jamaica). Their groundbreaking clinical work, cultural insight, and lifelong dedication to patient-centred care shaped the trajectory of SCD management across continents.

'We honour their legacies not just as researchers, but as healers who saw the whole person,' said the Editor-in-Chief. 'Their work helped shift the global perception of sickle cell disease.'

The edition also boldly addresses priapism, a painful and often ignored complication of SCD. With insights from medical experts and deeply personal accounts—including the rarely acknowledged experience of clitoral priapism in women—the magazine sparks long-overdue conversation around intimacy, stigma, and medical neglect.

Features include:

Dual tributes and comparison of Konotey-Ahulu and Serjeant's global legacies

Interviews with sickle cell warriors, urologists, and public health experts

A candid look at intimacy and non-penetrative connection in chronic illness

Pharma, clinical, and community calls to action

Reflections on culture, advocacy, and future care models

The full edition is available now for free at: https://education.sicklecellnews.com/free