Africa Data Center Market Size by Investment to Reach USD 5 Billion by 2026 - Arizton

CHICAGO, Dec. 8, 2021

The Africa data center market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 15% during the period 2020−2026.

Key Market Insights:

In 2020, over 15 data center development projects were identified in Africa with a corresponding investment of over USD 420 million from colocation service providers as well as from government enterprises. Colocation service providers led the market investment with a 75% share of the overall investments. The market by area was dominated by South Africa with 0.18 million square feet of data centers, followed by Kenya with 0.08 million square feet of data center facilities in 2020. Countries such as Egypt , South Africa , Kenya , Morocco , and Ethiopia are actively working towards increasing the share of renewable energy in the overall electricity generation. In Kenya , the government is offering incentives to companies to invest in the smart city Konza Technopolis and attract ICT investors. Vendors operating in the market such as Schneider Electric, Vertiv Group, ABB, Eaton, and Rittal provided strong support for data center operators in the supply of infrastructure solutions during the pandemic, irrespective of internal and external challenges faced.

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Investment | 2020−2026

Market Size & Forecast by Area | 2020−2026

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by IT infrastructure, electrical infrastructure, mechanical infrastructure, cooling technique, cooling systems, general construction, tier standards, and geography

Competitive Landscape – 12 key data center critical (IT) infrastructure providers, 14 support infrastructure providers, 8 key data center contractors, and 16 Key data center investors

Africa Data Center Market by IT Infrastructure

Servers

Storage

Network

Africa Data Center Market by Electrical Infrastructure

UPS Systems

Generators

Transfer Switches and Switchgears

PDUs

Other Electrical Infrastructures

Africa Data Center Market by Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

CRAC & CRAH Units



Chiller Units



Cooling Towers, Dry Coolers, & Condensers



Other Cooling Units

Racks

Others Mechanical Infrastructure

Africa Data Center Market by Cooling Technique

Air-based Cooling Technique

Liquid-based Cooling Technique

Africa Data Center Market by General Construction

Core and Shell Development

Installation and Commissioning Services

Engineering and Building Designs

Physical Security

DCIM/BMS

Africa Data Center Market by Tier Standards

Tier I &II

Tier III

Tier IV

Africa Data Center Market by Geography

Africa

South Africa



Morocco



Kenya



Nigeria



Egypt



Other Countries

Key Drivers and Trends fueling Market Growth:

Government Support to Boost Digital Economy

Penetration of Converged & Hyper Converged Infrastructure Solutions

Big Data & IoT on Data Center Growth

Rising Investments in Fiber Connectivity

Africa Data Center Market – Vendor Landscape

Vendor offerings are concentrated on technologies such as cloud, big data, AI, and IoT-based application workloads. The use of flash storage will move from mission-critical workloads to all types of workloads in a data center environment during the forecast period. Innovations in system performance for all workloads and delivery of high-density systems with high-capacity SSDs play a vital role for vendors looking to gain market share in the African storage market. Data center operators are looking to procure energy-efficient power infrastructure solutions. The varied requirements of data center operators are prompting vendors to develop innovative products that reduce OPEX by up to 50%. In terms of UPS and rack PDU infrastructure in general, ABB, Eaton, Legrand, Schneider Electric, and Vertiv Group are the leading market players. In terms of generators, Cummins and Caterpillar have a strong presence in the market.

Key Data Center Critical (IT) Infrastructure Providers

Arista Networks







Broadcom

Cisco Systems

Dell Technologies

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

Huawei Technologies

IBM

Juniper Networks

Lenovo

NetApp

Key Data Center Support Infrastructure Providers

ABB











Caterpillar

Cummins

Eaton

Envicool

Legrand

Rittal

Rolls-Royce Power Systems

Schneider Electric

STULZ

Vertiv Group

Key Data Center Investors

Africa Data Centres







Amazon Web Services (AWS)

Icolo.io

Internet Technologies Angola (ITA)

Inwi

IXAfrica

MainOne (MDXi)

N+ONE

Orange

PAIX

Raxio Group

Raya Data Center

Teraco Data Environments

Wingu

Key Construction Constructors

Arup Group







Atkins

Edarat Group

Future-tech

ISG

Vantage Data Centers

