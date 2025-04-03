AFICO, a subsidiary of Gulf Insulation Group and Zamil Industrial, Adopts Nanoprecise Sci Corp's Energy-Centered Predictive Maintenance Solution

DAMMAM, Saudi Arabia, April 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Nanoprecise Sci Corp is pleased to announce that Arabian Fiberglass Insulation Company (AFICO), a subsidiary of Gulf Insulation Group and Zamil Industrial, has become one of the first manufacturing companies in Saudi Arabia to adopt its industry leading Energy-Centered Predictive Maintenance solution. This strategic move reinforces AFICO's strong commitment to operational efficiency, technological innovation and sustainability.

Nanoprecise Sci Corp specializes in AI-driven predictive maintenance technology that enables manufacturers to not just monitor the health and performance of their industrial assets but also provides visibility into excess energy consumption caused by faulty machinery. By leveraging 6-in-1 IoT sensors, AI algorithms, and data analytics, the solution empowers companies to detect and identify potential failures before they occur, reducing downtime and optimizing maintenance strategies.

"We are thrilled to collaborate with AFICO as they integrate our Energy-Centered Predictive Maintenance solution into their operations," said Sunil Vedula, Founder and CEO at Nanoprecise. "This agreement highlights the growing demand for advanced condition monitoring solutions in the region, and we look forward to supporting AFICO in achieving greater reliability, efficiency and sustainability."

Eyad Al Owaid, CEO at AFICO, also expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration: "At AFICO, we are always looking for ways to enhance our operational efficiency and ensure the reliability of our manufacturing processes. Nanoprecise' s solution provides us with valuable machine health insights that help us reduce unplanned downtime, improve asset performance & most importantly avoid excessive energy consumption. We are excited to implement this technology as part of our commitment to innovation, sustainability and excellence." With this deployment, AFICO is setting a new benchmark for smart manufacturing in Saudi Arabia, showcasing the power of AI-driven predictive maintenance in industrial environments.

"The cost of unplanned downtime in the insulation business, far outweighs the investment in IoT-driven predictive maintenance," commented Abdul Bary Atassi, CIO at ZI ITG. "Smart sensors and data analytics are the keys to transitioning from 'fix it when it breaks' to 'prevent it from breaking'. With Nanoprecise technology we are able to achieve this with an easy and quick setup, and at a reasonable cost.

About Nanoprecise:

Nanoprecise Sci Corp is a global leader in predictive maintenance solutions, empowering industries to achieve operational excellence, reduce unplanned downtime, and meet sustainability goals through advanced technology. Established in 2017, Nanoprecise specializes in integrating cutting-edge Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) technology to provide energy-centered maintenance (ECM) solutions for a wide array of industrial machinery.

About Arabian Fiberglass Insulation Company (AFICO):

Established in 1981, Arabian Fiberglass Insulation Company (AFICO) is a leading manufacturer of fiberglass (glass wool) thermal and acoustical insulation products in the Middle East. Headquartered in Dammam, Saudi Arabia, AFICO operates state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities, including a plant in Dammam Second Industrial City. AFICO offers a comprehensive range of insulation solutions for various applications, including HVAC systems, building insulation, and specialized industrial uses. Their product portfolio encompasses mechanical board insulation, duct liners, residential cavity wall insulation, and pipe.

