Affidea wins the "Diagnostics and Primary Care "Award at the prestigious 2022 LaingBuisson Health Awards

THE HAGUE, Netherlands, Nov. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Affidea, the largest European provider of advanced diagnostics, outpatient and cancer care services, is delighted to announce that the company won this year's LaingBuisson's Diagnostics and Primary Care Award.

The LaingBuisson Awards are one of the most prestigious awards in healthcare, celebrating businesses that set new standards of excellence and make an impact in their category. This year is the 17th year of recognising excellence in healthcare, focusing on the health providers and their advisors.

Jim McAvoy, CEO Fortius Clinic, part of Affidea Group and Nicola Aspinall, COO Fortius Clinic, picking the award

Affidea won this category award for its innovative Dose Excellence Program for patient safety. Through this program, the company analysis information from more than 75.000 CT scans each month, achieving an average of 40% reduction of the radiation dose level in CT scans across its network to increase patient safety while maintaining the image quality for a precise diagnosis.

Recently, Affidea has taken the program to the next level with the launch of a 3.2 version of DoseWatch software, in combination with a real-time business intelligence (BI) tool for data dashboarding, Affidea Hungary and Spain centres being the first to implement it.

The project's next step is contrast media data management, which allows notifications on clinical context and cumulative dose of iodine (risk factors, previous adverse events) as well as injection details (contrast media, volume, injection protocol). Thanks to the tracking and optimisation of contrast media, the company can personalise contrast injection to each patient, avoiding unnecessary extra contrast injection.

Guy Blomfield, Chairman of the Supervisory Board and Affidea CEO, stated: "It is an honour to receive this prestigious award. This is a testament to all our efforts and achievements in providing exceptional patient safety, having in place stringent clinical protocols and innovative tools. I want to thank all our dedicated and amazing teams in clinics, and especially the Dose Excellence team members, for all their passion, commitment, and hard work that goes behind the scenes. This award recognises the very high quality of their work, and I could not be prouder of that."

Dr Alessandro Roncacci, SVP Chief Medical Officer, added: "This is another proof of our strong compliance with the 2013/59 Euratom Directive by identifying real-time variations and standardising and optimising CT protocols while maintaining the gold standards on image quality and increased safety for our patients. In 2023 we have strong ambitions to extend the new version of our Dose Excellence Program across all Affidea countries, guided by our strong commitment towards the highest patient safety standards".

The awards ceremony was held at the Park Westminster Bridge and was attended by more than 1,000 of the independent health sector's key figures.

This award is the second award received by Affidea this year. In June, the company was awarded as the Diagnostic Provider of the Year Award at the HealthInvestor Awards 2022.

About Affidea

Affidea (www.affidea.com) is the largest European provider of diagnostic imaging, outpatient and cancer care services, operating in 329 centres across 15 countries in Europe, working with almost 11.000 professionals and offering advanced diagnostics, outpatient and cancer care services for more than 12 million patients annually. Due to its track record for patient safety, the company became the most awarded diagnostic imaging provider in Europe by the European Society of Radiology – over 50% of all the centres awarded on the Eurosafe Wall of Stars belong to Affidea.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1954323/Affidea_Health_Awards.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/942742/Affidea_Group_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Affidea BV