Aesthetic Medicine Market Size To Reach USD 149.06 BN In 2030 Due To Increasing Inclination Toward Enhancing Facial And Bodily Aesthetic Appearance Along With Advancements In Surgical As Well As Non-Surgical Aesthetic Treatments, Reports and Data

NEW YORK, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global aesthetic medicine market size is expected to reach USD 149.06 Billion in 2030 and register a revenue CAGR of 9.9% over the forecast period, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Increasing adoption of minimally invasive & non-invasive treatment is a significant factor driving aesthetic medicine market revenue growth. It relies on procedures and techniques to improve and enhance the appearance, texture, and contours of the skin, face, and body.

Aesthetic medicine is an emerging field intended for the use of minimally cosmetic invasive and non-invasive treatments that are focused on improving the cosmetic appearance of patients. Medical aesthetics is known to substantially improve quality of life, wellbeing, and social engagement. This is one of the primary factors driving growth in the market. The medical aesthetics market mainly involves specializing in improving cosmetic appearance. It has numerous applications for dermatological and surgical conditions. It plays a key role in the treatment of excess fat, cellulite, and obesity. Aesthetic medicines coupled with laser-based therapies can be effectively utilized for the treatment of scars, unwanted hair, skin discoloration, and spider veins.

Growing urge to look young and fit has increased demand for aesthetic treatment in developing countries. Aesthetic procedures such as liposuction, nose reshaping, and Botox injections are gaining consumer interest in countries such as India and South Korea. Adults are paying attention to their physical appearance closely. This has increased demand for aesthetic medicine, with Botox being one of the most popular procedures preferred.

However, exorbitant price associated with treatment is expected to limit adoption of aesthetic procedures among middle class. This is expected to be the major restraint in the market. Moreover, the risk associated with such surgeries is expected to limit the market revenue growth.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

In May 2021 , Allergan Aesthetics a part of AbbVie, signed an agreement to acquire Soliton and RESONIC. The latter's product is a rapid acoustic pulse device that has received clearance from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for the improvement of cellulite. This acquisition is expected to provide brand recognition in aesthetic treatments and improve commercial potential of RESONIC pulse technology.

, Allergan Aesthetics a part of AbbVie, signed an agreement to acquire Soliton and RESONIC. The latter's product is a rapid acoustic pulse device that has received clearance from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for the improvement of cellulite. This acquisition is expected to provide brand recognition in aesthetic treatments and improve commercial potential of RESONIC pulse technology. Anti-wrinkle products segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2021. It helps individuals in reducing age spots, hyperpigmentation, and fine lines following this treatment, besides increasing the production of skin cells and collagen. Moreover, increased awareness about the availability of these products and related minimally invasive and non-invasive procedures is driving growth of this segment.

Surgical procedure segment revenue is expected to register a steady growth rate during the forecast period owing to increasing demand for facial surgeries such as eyelid surgery, nose surgery, neck lift, facelift, and others across the globe. Moreover, expansion of obese population base has brought an upsurge in fat reduction surgeries such as liposuction and labiaplasty surgeries, which is further driving the segment revenue growth.

Market in Asia Pacific is expected to register fast growth rate over the forecast period owing to increase in disposable income in countries such as India , Japan , and China , along with the presence of large demography of young and middle-aged population in the region. Moreover, increasing awareness among people regarding these surgeries is also expected to boost market growth in the region.

is expected to register fast growth rate over the forecast period owing to increase in disposable income in countries such as , , and , along with the presence of large demography of young and middle-aged population in the region. Moreover, increasing awareness among people regarding these surgeries is also expected to boost market growth in the region. Major companies in global aesthetic medicine market include AbbVie Inc., Galderma, Alma Lasers, Cynosure, Johnson & Johnson Private Limited, Lumenis Be Ltd., Solta Medical, Candela Medical, Hologic, Inc., and Dentsply Sirona.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented aesthetic medicine market based on product, application, end-use, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)



Energy-based Devices

a. Aesthetic Laser Devices

b. Body Contouring and Skin Tightening Devices

c. Microdermabrasion Devices

d. Ultrasound Devices



Implants

a. Dental Implants

b. Breast Implants

c. Facial Implants

d. Others



Anti-Wrinkle Products

a. Botulinum Toxin/BOTOX

b. Dermal Fillers

c. Chemical Peel

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)



Surgical



Non-Surgical

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)



Medical Spas & Beauty Centers



Hospitals & Clinics



Home Use

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)



North America

a. US

b. Canada

c. Mexico

Europe

a. Germany

b. UK

c. France

d. Italy

e. Spain

f. Sweden

g. BENELUX

h. Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

a. China

b. India

c. Japan

d. South Korea

e. Rest of APAC



Latin America

a. Brazil

b. Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

a. Saudi Arabia

b. UAE

c. South Africa

d. Israel

e. Rest of MEA

