Aerospace Vibration and Noise Control System Market Size to Reach US$ 1.4 Billion in 2025, Says Stratview Research

DETROIT, April 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Stratview Research announces the launch of a new market research report on Aerospace Vibration and Noise Control System Market by System Type (Active Control System [Hardware {Sensors, Actuators, Controllers, and Communication System} and Software] and Passive Control System [Isolators, Dampers, and Bearings & Others]), by Platform Type (Fixed-Wing Aircraft [Commercial Aircraft, Regional Aircraft, General Aviation, and Military Aircraft], Rotary-Wing Aircraft, and Spacecraft), by Application Type (Cabin, Engine, Airframe, Landing Gear, and Others), and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of The World), Trend, Forecast, Competitive Analysis, and Growth Opportunity: 2020-2025.

This strategic assessment report, from Stratview Research, provides a comprehensive analysis that reflects today's aerospace vibration and noise control system market realities and future possibilities for the forecast period of 2020 to 2025. The report segments and analyzes the market in the most comprehensive manner to provide a panoramic view of the market. The vital data/information provided in the report can play a crucial role for market participants as well as investors in the identification of low-hanging fruits available as well as formulate growth strategies.

Aerospace Vibration and Noise Control System Market: Highlights

The aerospace industry is one of the most critical end-user markets for the vibration and noise control systems. The general trend in the industry is to develop more technologically capable, fuel-efficient aircraft, and advanced military systems. Vibration and noise control system is used for noise cancellation and vibration damping, generated from different parts of an aircraft, especially from engines. Vibration generated by engines reaches to cabin or interior, which causes fatigue to passengers and crew members. All the major vibration and noise control system providers have been investing heavily in R&D in order to develop products better addressing the existing as well as teething market challenges. Introduction of stringent regulations regarding passenger safety and comfort further propels innovations in the market.

In 2019, the commercial aerospace industry faced several challenges which led to significant disruption in the entire ecosystem of the aerospace industry. Grounding of B737 Max, US-China trade war, P&W 1100G engine series failure (A320neo), delayed deliveries of upcoming aircraft program (B777X), revised production rates of key aircraft programs (A350XWB and B787) due to cancellation of orders from China and other parts of the world, increase in tariffs on Airbus aircraft in the USA, and potential restrictions on engine (GE Aviation) sales from the USA to China for C919 aircraft programs are the major challenges, negatively impacting the entire supply chain including the demand for vibration and noise control systems.

The industry was expected to rebound from these factors by the first half of the 2020 but fell in the grip of the COVID-19. The impact of COVID-19 has been maximum in the aviation industry. All major economies are halting the production of their assembly plants as well as airlines are delaying new aircraft deliveries. The impact of COVID-19 is anticipated to be graver than the SARS which outbroke in 2003. In March 2020, IATA (International Air Transport Association), a trade group, projected a possible hit of US$ 113 billion to the worldwide revenue for the airline industry in the 'Extensive Spread' scenario.

Despite the uncertain market environment, the overall five-year growth (CAGR) of the aerospace vibration and noise control system market seems favorable, reaching the market value of US$ 1.4 billion in 2025, imprinting consequential growth opportunities for the market participants as well as investors in years to come. The industry is optimistic 2021 onwards.

Based on the platform type, fixed-wing aircraft is expected to remain the largest segment of the market during the forecast period. The year 2020 seems to be tough, owing to a host of factors such as the grounding of the B737max, the impact of the Covid-19 outbreak leading to the grounding of flights and halt of production in China, France, and Italy, increase in tariffs on Airbus aircraft by the USA, and the US-China trade war. However, the long-term outlook still seems positive with ample opportunities for the market participants.

Based on the system type, the market is segmented into active control system and passive control system. Active control system is further bifurcated into hardware and software in which hardware is again into sensors, actuators, controllers, and communication system. Similarly, passive control system is broken down into isolators, dampers, and bearings & others. During the forecast period, passive control system is expected to remain the larger segment, whereas active control system is expected to remain the faster-growing system type. Passive control systems are used to reduce vibration and noise in the mid- and high-frequency range by making the structure stiffer or via addition of dampers in proper locations. They are used in a wide array of applications including avionics, aeroengine and its accessories such as fuel controls, pressure sensors, and oil coolers.

In terms of region, North America is projected to remain the largest market during the forecast period, whereas Asia-Pacific is expected to remain the fastest-growing market during the same period. The USA is to maintain its unassailable lead in the market in years to come. Boeing, the leading commercial aerospace manufacturing company, was already in tremendous pain due to grounding of B737Max. The strain of Boeing took to the unmanageable level with the recent outbreak of COVID-19 with many airlines avoiding to receive aircraft from airframers. On 17th March 2020, Boeing called for a US$ 60 billion lifeline from the US government in order to survive in this breath-taking environment.

China is the largest and one of the fastest-growing aerospace markets in the Asia-Pacific region. The short-term market outlook in the Asia-Pacific severely impacted owing to the temporary closure of A320 and A330 assembly plant in Tianjin, China and plummeted air traffic in the region (more than half) due to Covid-19 outbreak. The future of Asia-Pacific's aerospace industry still seems vigorous, as Boeing forecasted an expected delivery of 17,390 commercial and regional aircraft during 2019-2038.

Key players in the aerospace vibration and noise control system market are Lord Corporation (Parker-Hannifin Corporation), Hutchinson SA, Moog Inc., ITT Inc. (ITT Enidine, Inc.), Ultra Electronics Holdings Plc, Ro-Ra Aviation System GmbH, Arkwin Industries Inc., Shock Tech., Inc., Terma A/S, and AB SKF. Formation of long-term contracts, new product developments, and strategic alliances are the key strategies adopted by major players to gain a competitive edge in the market.

Report Features

This report provides market intelligence in the most comprehensive way. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights on the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market. The following are the key features of the report:

Market structure: Overview, industry life cycle analysis, supply chain analysis.

Market environment analysis: Growth drivers and constraints, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis.

Market trend and forecast analysis.

Market segment trend and forecast.

Competitive landscape and dynamics: Market share, product portfolio, product launches, etc.

Attractive market segments and associated growth opportunities.

Emerging trends.

Strategic growth opportunities for the existing and new players.

Key success factors

This report studies the aerospace vibration and noise control system market and has segmented the market in four ways, keeping in mind the interest of all the stakeholders across the value chain. Following are the four ways in which the market is segmented:

Aerospace Vibration and Noise Control System Market, By System Type:

Active Control System

Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW



Component Type Analysis: Hardware and Software

Hardware Type Analysis: Sensors, Actuators, Controllers, and Communication System

Passive Control System

Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW



Product Type Analysis: Isolators, Dampers, and Bearings & Others

Aerospace Vibration and Noise Control System Market, By Platform Type:

Fixed-Wing Aircraft

Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW



Aircraft Type Analysis: Commercial Aircraft, Regional Aircraft, General Aviation, and Military Aircraft

Rotary-Wing Aircraft (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Spacecraft (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Aerospace Vibration and Noise Control System Market, By Application Type:

Cabin (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Engine (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Airframe (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Landing Gear (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Others (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Aerospace Vibration and Noise Control System Market, By Region:

North America (Country Analysis: The USA , Canada , and Mexico )

Europe (Country Analysis: Germany , France , The UK, and Rest of Europe )

Asia-Pacific (Country Analysis: China , Japan , India , and Rest of Asia-Pacific )

Rest of the World (Sub-Region Analysis: Latin America , The Middle East , and Others)

