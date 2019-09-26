Aerospace Fluoropolymers Market to Reach US$ 333.9 Million in 2024, Says Stratview Research

DETROIT, Sept. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Stratview Research announces the launch of a new research report on Aerospace Fluoropolymers Market by Aircraft Type (Commercial Aircraft, Regional Aircraft, General Aviation, Helicopter, Military Aircraft, and UAV), By Resin Type (PTFE, ETFE, PFA, FKM, and others), By Application Type (Powder, Pellets, and Dispersions), By Component Type (Seals, Wires & Cables, Hose & Tubes, Films, Coatings, and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World), Forecast, Competitive Analysis, and Growth Opportunity: 2019-2024.

This 260-page comprehensive report, from Stratview Research, provides the aerospace fluoropolymers market size, studies the market trend for the period 2013 to 2018 and forecast period 2019 to 2024. The report segments and analyzes the market in the most detailed manner in order to provide a panoramic view of the market. The vital data/information provided in the report can play a crucial role for the market participants as well as investors in the identification of the low-hanging fruits available in the market as well as to formulate the growth strategies.

Aerospace Fluoropolymers Market: Research Highlights

Fluoropolymers have played a crucial role in many industries ranging from power generation to automotive to semiconductor to the aerospace industry in order to protect equipment against the attack by a broad range of aggressive chemicals, owing to their excellent chemical resistance and thermal stability than other conventional plastics. Out of many advantages of fluoropolymers, the biggest and the most crucial one its excellent heat resistance. Fluoropolymers can easily withstand temperature inside the engine compartments of an aircraft.

As per Stratview Research, the global aerospace fluoropolymers market is projected to grow at a healthy rate over the next five years to reach US$ 333.9 million by 2024. Surging commercial and regional aircraft deliveries well supported by the increasing production rates of next-generation aircraft (B787 and A350XWB) programs and growing demand for durable materials in order to reduce the maintenance cost are the major factors driving the growth of the market. Another trend significantly impacting the growth of this market is that aerospace engineers are looking for materials that offer combination of heat resistance and excellent dielectric stability for a broad range of fuels, solvents and corrosive chemicals.

Commercial aircraft is likely to remain the growth engine of the market during the forecast period. Increasing production rates of key programs, such as B737 and A320 family; market entry of new players, such as COMAC and Irkut; and introduction of variants of existing and upcoming aircraft programs, such as B737 max, A320neo and COMAC C919, are likely to create a strong demand for fluoropolymers in the commercial aircraft segment in years to come.

Based on the resin type, the market is segmented as polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE), ethylene tetrafluoroethylene (ETFE), fluorinated ethylene propylene (FEP), fluoroelastomer (FKM), and others. In terms of value, FKM is likely to remain the most dominant segment and it is likely to witness highest growth over the next five years. FKM is gaining traction in the aerospace industry because of its non-flammability, low gas permeability and excellent resistance to ozone, weathering, and aging. It also has an excellent abrasion resistance and the ability to seal against hard vacuum, as low as 133 nano pascal (NPA).

Based on the component type, wire & cable is likely to remain the most dominant and the second-fastest-growing component type in the market during the forecast period. In order to save weight, cost, and fuel, aircraft designers replaced mechanical and hydraulic systems with electrical systems (fly-by-wire technology), causing the amount of electrical power carried by the aircraft Electrical Wire & Interconnect System (EWIS) to almost double, which is likely to generate a good demand for fluoropolymers in segment during the forecast period. Seals application is projected to grow at the highest rate during the same period.

In terms of region, North America is projected to remain the largest market during the forecast period. The USA is the growth engine of the North American aerospace fluoropolymers market. However, Asia-Pacific is likely to depict the highest growth during the forecast period. The region is likely to remain the most eye-catching market in the foreseeable future, mainly driven by upcoming commercial and regional aircraft, such as C919 and MRJ.

The key aerospace fluoropolymer manufacturing companies are The Chemours Company, Daikin Industries, Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., AGC Inc., Solvay S.A, The 3M Company, and Dongyue Group. Development in materials to overcome poor weldability, low creep resistance, low radiation resistance, and high microvoid content; execution of mergers & acquisitions, and collaborations with OEMs for the joint development of fluoropolymers are some of the strategies adopted by the major players in order to gain the competitive edge in the market.

Report Features

This report provides market intelligence in the most comprehensive way. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights on the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market. The following are the key features of the report:

Market structure: Overview, industry life cycle analysis, supply chain analysis

Market environment analysis: Growth drivers and constraints, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis

Market trend and forecast analysis

Market segment trend and forecast

Competitive landscape and dynamics: Market share, product portfolio, product launches, etc.

Attractive market segments and associated growth opportunities

Emerging trends

Strategic growth opportunities for the existing and new players

Key success factors

This report studies the global aerospace fluoropolymers market and has segmented the market in five ways, keeping in mind the interest of all the stakeholders across the value chain. Following are the five ways in which the market is segmented:

Aerospace Fluoropolymers Market, By Aircraft Type

Commercial Aircraft (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Regional Aircraft (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

General Aviation (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Helicopter (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Military Aircraft (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

UAV (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Aerospace Fluoropolymers Market, By Resin Type

PTFE (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

ETFE (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

PFA (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

FKM (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Others (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Aerospace Fluoropolymers Market, By Component Type

Seals (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Wires & Cables (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Hoses & Tubes (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Films (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Coatings (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Aerospace Fluoropolymers Market, By Application Type

Powder (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Pellets (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Dispersion (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Aerospace Fluoropolymers, By Region

North America (Country Analysis: The USA , Canada , and Mexico )

Europe (Country Analysis: France , Germany , the UK, Spain , Russia , and Rest of Europe )

Asia-Pacific (Country Analysis: Japan , China , India , and Rest of Asia-Pacific )

Rest of the World (Sub-Region Analysis: South America , the Middle East , and Others)

