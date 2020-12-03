aelf Will Launch Mainnet on 10th December

SINGAPORE, Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On June 30, 2018, the aelf testnet was launched. The aelf team has been constantly improving and enriching the technology, aiming to provide users with a high-performance, user-friendly, and reliable large-scale commercial blockchain infrastructure.

Now, the aelf public testnet has achieved all the features required for the mainnet launch. That means the mainnet will be up and running soon.