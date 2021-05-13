AEG Europe Extends Agreement with Realife Tech as Contactless Technology Remains Central to Their Five-year Digital Strategy

The O 2 in London, Mercedes-Benz Arena in Berlin and Barclaycard Arena in Hamburg will welcome fans back safely with Realife Tech powered venue apps and commerce solutions as part of a five-year contract renewal

LONDON, May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Realife Tech, the platform specialising in venue app personalisation and commerce solutions for venues, today announced a five-year contract renewal with AEG Europe – owners and operators of landmark sports and music facilities and entertainment districts across the continent.

The companies, who have been working together since 2018, will see Realife Tech continue to power the white-labelled mobile apps for The O 2 , London; Barclaycard Arena, Hamburg; and Mercedes-Benz Arena, Berlin until 2026.

The renewal will also see an expansion of The O 2 and Mercedes-Benz Arena apps coverage in particular. The O 2 will add smaller venue, indigo at The O 2 , to the app whilst the Mercedes-Benz Arena app will be renamed Mercedes-Platz, and incorporate the 4,350 capacity venue, Verti Music Hall and the district as a whole on to the app.

The renewal comes amid a clear shift in consumer behaviour driven by the pandemic - mobile experiences in entertainment venues were previously seen as a premium offering, whilst they are now a basic customer expectation. This consumer demand is driving the need for Realife Tech's leading venue app functionality, with AEG Europe leading this shift in the industry.

A highly notable example of this is the roadmap The O 2 has set out to deliver 100% of its tickets digitally via The O 2 venue app, following the introduction of mobile tickets with official ticketing partner AXS, using AXS Mobile ID technology to prevent fraud and illegal resale. This level of adoption will enable the venue opportunities to drive increased revenue through upgrades and ancillary products, as well as distributing communications for both safety and experience-enhancing offers.

Mobile ordering for food and beverage will be at the forefront of each venue's reopening strategy and beyond, with app-only concessions and wider venue rollouts to become a permanent fixture in each venue's strategy - reinforced by successful rollouts at similar Realife Tech deployments over the past six months.

Alex Svensson, Director of Digital, AEG Europe said: 'We are delighted to be extending our contract with Realife Tech. As our venues emerge from COVID-19, the need to move towards contactless customer experiences becomes ever clearer. With the rollout of the Mercedes-Platz app; the move towards a fully mobile ticketed The O 2 , and the continued focus on driving incremental revenue at Barclaycard Arena, everyone at AEG Europe is looking forward to getting back to what we do best, with our venue apps at the forefront of our strategy."

"Building on the successes over the past 3 years in helping the world's most popular venues, we are thrilled to extend our contract with AEG Europe to help visitors safely return to live events," said Adam Goodyer, CEO and Founder of Realife Tech. "When visitors are able to enjoy concerts and shows in person again, the safety functionality we've built into the platform such as integration mobile ticketing, and contactless F&B ordering, will help create a more seamless and secure journey for all."

Realife Tech's technology is available through each venues' mobile app. Learn more at www.realifetech.com.

About Realife Tech

Founded in 2014 with headquarters in London and Los Angeles, Realife Tech is a venue app personalisation platform that unifies data from venue systems. It then analyses the information to segment audiences and targets them with personalised content in order to drive transactions across ticketing and mobile ordering.

The company works with the world's biggest venues and events, including The O2, London; Tottenham Hotspur Stadium; LA Galaxy & Indianapolis Motor Speedway, and Outside Lands Festival. Realife Tech is the recipient of four Event Technology Awards for Best Festival Technology, Best Venue Installation, Best use of Technology for Engagement and Interaction and Best Venue Solution. For more information, visit www.realifetech.com .

About AEG Europe

Headquartered in London, AEG Europe is a subsidiary of AEG, the world's leading sports and live entertainment company. In Europe, AEG owns and operates landmark sports and music facilities and entertainment districts across the continent including The O2, indigo at The O2 and Eventim Apollo in London; Barclaycard Arena in Hamburg; Mercedes Benz Arena, Verti Music Hall and Mercedes Platz in Berlin; Accor Arena in Paris and London's leading River Boat service, Uber Boat by Thames Clippers.

Through its Global Partnerships division, AEG Europe delivers corporate brands the largest sports and live music marketing network in the world. AEG's touring division, AEG Presents is a global leader in concert promotion and venue management, running European music festivals; American Express presents BST Hyde Park and All Points East in London and Rock en Seine in Paris.

