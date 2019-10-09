AEDAS Homes Completes Construction on More Than 1,000 Units

- With all 2019 construction targets met and 95% of this year's deliveries sold, the company is fully prepared for delivery

- Final Construction Certificates have been secured for 1,033 units

- David Martinez, CEO of AEDAS Homes: "The company is proving its operating capacity with the completion and sale of more than 1,000 units"

MADRID, Oct. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AEDAS Homes, a leading residential developer in Spain's new real estate cycle, has secured the Final Construction Certificates (FCC) needed for its 2019 deliveries, the first year when the company plans to deliver more than 1,000 units. With three months to go before year-end, the company is once again demonstrating its operating capacity.