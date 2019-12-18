Adyen Announces International Mobile App Payments Agreement with McDonald's

Payments platform will begin roll out in the U.K. in Q1 2020

AMSTERDAM, Dec. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Adyen (AMS: ADYEN), the global payments platform of choice for many of the world's leading companies, announced today that it has entered into an agreement to make Adyen's payments platform available to McDonald's markets globally, beginning with the U.K. early next year.

"With Adyen's scalable platform, McDonald's will be able to continue to provide customers a seamless experience through a variety of payment methods that align with the unique needs of our markets," said Leandro Balbinot, SVP of Global Technology and Digital at McDonald's. "We look forward to rolling out this platform in several markets internationally, beginning with the UK in early 2020."

Adyen's single platform brings simplicity and scalability through one integration so food and beverage brands have a consistent customer experience everywhere they operate. In addition to making it easier to add new stores, markets, or regions, Adyen offers support for preferred payment methods as well a single data view and customer insights.

"As the only truly unified, tech focused, payments platform, we are thrilled to enter into this agreement with McDonald's to support their in-app payments," said Kamran Zaki, COO (as of Jan 1) of Adyen. "Working together, the mobile payment experience will be even easier for McDonald's customers."

For more information, visit www.adyen.com .

About Adyen

Adyen (AMS: ADYEN) is the payments platform of choice for many of the world's leading companies, providing a modern end-to-end infrastructure connecting directly to Visa, Mastercard, and consumers' globally preferred payment methods. Adyen delivers frictionless payments across online, mobile, and in-store channels. With offices across the world, Adyen serves customers including Facebook, Uber, Spotify, Microsoft, Casper, Bonobos and L'Oreal. The cooperation with McDonald's as described in this merchant update underlines Adyen's continuous growth with current and new merchants over the years.

About McDonald's

McDonald's is the world's leading global foodservice retailer with over 38,000 locations in over 100 countries. Approximately 93% of McDonald's restaurants worldwide are owned and operated by independent local business men and women.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/432569/Adyen_Logo.jpg

Related Links

http://www.adyen.com



SOURCE Adyen