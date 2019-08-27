ADVFN 'Best Financial Investment App' Transforms Trading on the Go

- Bulletin Boards, newsfeeds, streaming stock market data, analysis tools and broker linking provide complete mobile solution -

LONDON, Aug. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ADVFN's enhanced mobile offering for smartphones and tablets has seen it named Best Financial Investment App 2019.

The global stocks, shares and crypto information website (www.advfn.com) provides a suite of free trading apps: ADVFN, iHub and Follow Feed. These give investors access to global markets (including London Stock Exchange, NYSE, NASDAQ, OTCMarkets and Bovespa) and offer real-time streaming share data, quotes, streaming toplists, charts, stock message boards, Level 2 (live order book data), live prices on custom monitor/watchlists, portfolio, breakout alerts and much more. Users can even link the app directly to their trading account so can take advantage of trading opportunities immediately whilst remaining engaged in the ADVFN/iHub ecosystems.

ADVFN Real-Time Stocks & Crypto

Fiat and crypto enthusiasts are well catered for with live streaming Forex prices and rates and access to over 3000 cryptocurrency quotes.

The ADVFN and iHub financial message boards - the biggest and busiest in the world - are a vital part of any investor or trader's arsenal. They provide a unique microscope on the key drivers in the markets: news, sentiment and gossip. A springboard for trading ideas, users can garner the latest insights from millions of fellow investors whilst on the move. Similarly, the Follow Feed app keeps users up-to-date as important events happen for the stocks and cryptocurrencies they follow; events such as:

Price breakouts

High volume trades

Order book activity

News and announcements

Forum comments

Build Your Own Investment Portfolio (in Less Than 20 Mins)

"The holistic nature of the apps means investors and traders have a 360-degree view of the markets and can quickly spot and capitalise on trade and investment ideas," said Clem Chambers, CEO of ADVFN. "The win in the AI Business Excellence awards recognises the outstanding wealth of aggregated data and analysis tools available via our mobile offering."

The ADVFN, iHub and Follow Feed apps are available for iPhone, iPad and Android devices.

About ADVFN

ADVFN (www.advfn.com) is a global stocks, shares and crypto information website providing market-leading financial tools and data to private investors around the world.

Offering real-time share prices, news feeds, charting, portfolio management, monitor lists, financials, data from global stock exchanges, Level 2 and the most active financial bulletin board in the UK (along with many other features), the site is the destination of choice for day traders and retail investors.

Established in the last quarter of 1999, ADVFN (LSE: AFN) was floated on the London Stock Exchange's AIM market in March 2000. The site currently has approximately 36 million users worldwide and a billion-page impressions a year.

Originally a UK-based site, the company currently operates in the US, UK, Brazil, Japan and Dubai.

ADVFN has a joint venture in Brazil, a country in which ADVFN has a geographic and language targeted website. This is in addition to its US, French, German, Italian, Canadian, Japanese, Indian, Mexican and Filipino ADVFN financial sites.

In September 2006 ADVFN acquired InvestorsHub.com, a leading online investment community website in the North American market.

ADVFN bought AllIPO, an online IPO trading platform, as well as stock brokerages TSCTrade and Throgmorton Street Capital in July 2009.

In 2013 ADVFN acquired Finance Manila, a key resource in a rapidly growing market economy.

