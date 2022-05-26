Advent Life Sciences Announces Growth of Investment Team with Three Senior Appointments

LONDON, May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Advent Life Sciences, a leading transatlantic venture and growth investor focused on building innovative life science companies in the UK, Europe, and the US, announced today that it has appointed three senior members to its team, all sector investment specialists, and adept at building companies and supporting them in translating ideas into transformative medicines. Dominic Schmidt, based in the UK, and Satish Jindal, based in Boston, USA, have been appointed General Partners. Katrine Bosley, based in Boston, USA, joins as Venture Partner. Advent's investment team now includes 18 professionals with a track record of nurturing entrepreneurs and companies to deliver innovative new medicines.

Dominic previously spent eight years as a Partner in the investment team of Syncona, where he was involved in the founding, funding, and building of several life science businesses and served on the Boards of Anaveon, Orbit Biomedical, Gyroscope Therapeutics (acquired by Novartis), Purespring Therapeutics and Forcefield Therapeutics. Dominic has a degree in Biochemistry from the Free University of Berlin and the Max Planck Institute for Molecular Genetics, and a PhD from the Department of Oncology at the University of Cambridge. Dominic was a Cancer Research UK scholar, and his award-winning research has been published in Cell, Nature, and Science.

Satish was previously serving as CEO of BioMotiv, an early-stage investment fund. Satish was a co-founder and CEO of NeoGenesis (acquired by Schering-Plough, now Merck), co-founder and President of Verastem (NADAQ: VSTM) and co-founder of Elicio Therapeutics. He also served as Vice President and Site Head at Schering-Plough Research Institute in Cambridge, Massachusetts, and Vice President at Bristol-Myers Squibb. Satish's PhD in Biochemistry is from Punjab University in India. He did his postdoctoral research at MIT's Whitehead Institute.

Katrine is an entrepreneur with over 30 years biotech industry experience. She is Chair of the Board of Arrakis Therapeutics, founding CEO of DaCapo Brainscience, and a Board member of Genocea Biosciences. Katrine was CEO of Editas Medicine, the first company established to develop CRISPR-based gene editing therapeutics. Before that she was CEO of Avila Therapeutics, and held various roles at The Broad Institute, Adnexus Therapeutics, Biogen, Highland Capital Partners, and Alkermes. Katrine has been recognized as one of the 100 Most Creative People in Business by Fast Company, as CEO of the Year by Xconomy, as one of 30 Global Game Changers by Forbes, as Entrepreneur of the Year by the New England Venture Capital Association, and as one of the Top Ten Women in Biotech by Fierce Biotech.

Shahzad Malik, General Partner, Advent Life Sciences said: "I'm delighted to welcome Dominic, Satish, and Katrine. They bring a wealth of expertise to our talented team. Since its launch, Advent Life Sciences has invested at the interface of academic research and commercial drug development with a focus on identifying and backing high-potential innovations that can deliver important new medicines for unmet medical needs. The last few years have reinforced the vital need to translate world class science into the discovery and development of new medicines to tackle devasting diseases."

Dominic Schmidt, General Partner, Advent Life Sciences said: "Advent is one Europe's leading venture capital firms in the life sciences space with a long successful track record resulting in an impressive 14 approved medicines and products to the benefit of patients. I am looking forward to working with such a hands-on and entrepreneurial team supporting Advent's long-standing successful strategy of backing high-potential life sciences companies."

Satish Jindal, General Partner, Advent Life Sciences said: "It's a great pleasure to join the stellar team at Advent, who have founded over 35 new biotech companies that are focused on translating academic research into the next generation of medicines. This stage of development in life sciences is underserved and we have extensive experience in supporting new companies through the critical early years."

Katrine Bosley, Venture Partner, Advent Life Sciences said: "I'm delighted to join the Advent team and provide on-the-ground in-market support in Boston, USA, right at the heart of the world's biggest cluster of biotech expertise. Venture financing is critical to the development of new medicines, more so than ever in these turbulent public market times, and it will continue to deliver real impact to patients in addition to strong financial returns."

About Advent Life Sciences

Advent Life Sciences founds and invests in early- and mid-stage life sciences companies that have a first- or best-in-class approach to unmet medical needs. The investing team consists of experienced professionals, each with extensive scientific, medical and operational experience, a long-standing record of entrepreneurial and investment success in the US and Europe and is particularly focused on supporting entrepreneurs and founders to take innovative new medical entities from concept to approval. The firm invests in a range of sectors within life sciences, principally drug discovery, enabling technologies and med tech, always with an emphasis on innovative, paradigm-changing approaches. Advent Life Sciences has a presence in the UK, US and France. For more information, please visit www.AdventLS.com

