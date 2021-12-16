Advanced Dermatology, P.C. adds ten new Nevisense installations to its extensive practice network

STOCKHOLM and NEW YORK, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SciBase Holding AB ("SciBase") (STO: SCIB), a leader of augmented intelligence-based solutions for skin disorders, announced today that it has received an order of ten additional Nevisense systems and electrodes valued at approximately KUSD 100 from Advanced Dermatology, P.C. ("AdvDermPC") in New York City.

AdvDermPC is one of the largest dermatology groups in the New York City tri-state area with 59 practices. This order brings the total number of AdvDermPC practices utilizing Nevisense to seventeen. AdvDermPC has integrated Nevisense tests into routine skin cancer exams since 2019 and so can offer their patients the most advanced technology for the earliest possible detection of melanoma. Melanoma is the deadliest and most aggressive form of skin cancer, but when detected early, treatment has a nearly 100% cure rate.

"This expansion in Nevisense use by Dr Fox and the AdvDermPC team is especially pleasing because it has been driven by the clinical value they experience in their day-to-day work. AdvDermPC is a leader in adopting next-generation solutions to improve patient care and outcomes" said Simon Grant, Chief Executive Officer of SciBase. "Having renowned dermatology groups, such as AdvDermPC, expand the use of Nevisense and offer more and more patients our point-of-care diagnostic tests, will serve as a key driver for our US market growth."

About SciBase and Nevisense

SciBase is a global medical technology company headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, that has developed a unique point of care platform for the non-invasive detection of skin cancer and other skin conditions. SciBase is a pioneer within augmented intelligence, combining artificial intelligence with Electrical Impedance Spectroscopy (EIS) to provide objective information that assists dermatologists and others in clinical decision-making. SciBase's products include Nevisense and Nevisense Go and to date the platform addresses the areas of melanoma detection, non-melanoma skin cancer detection and skin barrier assessment. Nevisense is the only FDA-approved device for the detection of melanoma and the only MDR-approved technology for skin cancer detection in Europe. SciBase's technology is based on more than 20 years of academic research at the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm, Sweden. For more information please visit www.scibase.com.

