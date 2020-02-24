Adult Diaper Market to Clock ~6% CAGR During 2019-2027; Manufacturers Focus on Environmental Footprint of Products: Transparency Market Research

- Manufacturers of adult diapers are leaning on innovating both on the materials used and sensor technology to manage growing incidence of adult incontinence worldwide

- Compostable adult diapers attract the interest of manufacturers due to the marked environmental friendliness of the products. Patients and their caregivers focus on availing skin-friendly products

ALBANY, New York, Feb. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Manufacturers of adult diapers are increasingly focusing on coming out materials that not only meet the criteria of comfort for wearers and caregivers but are also ecologically friendly. Use of wearable sensor technology in adult diapers is likely to gain traction among the patient population who need adult incontinence products, notably those suffering from dementia and diarrhea. According to a new study on the adult diapers market, the sales are projected to reach ~US$ 15.6 bn by 2027-end. Overall, the global market is expected to rise at CAGR of ~6% during the forecast period 2019 - 2027.

Apart from adult diapers that are integrated with sensors, the use of micro disposable hook fasteners and other hypoallergenic materials makes the products skin-friendly.

"Manufacturers consider recyclability and as key propositions for adult diaper ecosystem. Further, many are constantly introducing value-added features such as skin-friendly 3D (3 Dimensional) wave and lock aspects, opine analysts at TMR. Further, "Players seek incremental opportunities for incontinence products for astronauts, which might also give them a new way for the brand positioning", observe the analysts.

Key Findings of Adult Diaper Market Study

Of the various product types, disposable diapers has stood out from the rest and held the major share of the global market in 2018. Their popularity among wearers has stemmed from their low maintenance aspect and will gain traction due to their remarkable absorption properties. However, efficient and effective decomposition of disposed adult diapers calls for constant technology improvements.

Online retain sector has opened a vast avenue for capitalization of opportunities worldwide, and opportunities in the segment are expected to rise at promising pace.

The flat style held the major share among all styles in 2018. It is likely to retain its lead in the global market throughput the assessment period.

Of all the materials used, cotton led the global market by holding the dominant share in 2018. Non-woven fabric materials attract considerable interest among wearers.

Regionally, Asia Pacific is expected to be the most promising market during the assessment period. Key factors driving opportunities are rise in elderly populations, and growing awareness of skin-friendly adult incontinence products.

Explore 185 pages of top-notch research, incisive insights, and detailed country-level projections. Gain business intelligence on Adult Diaper Market (Product: Reusable Diapers, Disposable Diapers, Swim Diapers, and Others (Incontinence Pads, etc.); Style: Pad Style, Flat Style, and Pant Style; Material: Fluff Pulp, Cotton, Micro Fiber, and Non-woven Fabric; Price: Low (Below US$ 5), Medium (US$ 5 – US$ 10), and High (Above US$ 10); and Distribution Channel: Online and Offline (Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Departmental Stores, and Specialty Stores)) - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019 - 2027 at https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/adult-diaper-market.html

Adult Diaper Market: Key Driving Factors

Changing preferences of consumers and focus of manufacturers account for key trends shaping the growth dynamics of the adult diapers market. A few trends are worth the attention:

Increasing trend of adopting sanitary products that are high on environmental footprint across the value chain—from production to disposal—has shaped product innovations in the adult diapers market. A case in point is compostable adult diapers, as it supports the transition toward circular economy.

Flushable diapers are gaining traction among caregivers and health care institutions, as the product type reduces the burden of disposal. Countries at the forefront of the trend is Japan .

. Skin-friendly materials sourced from plants meet the requirement of comfort and also lower the environmental footprint, particularly in relation to their disposal. Thus, such materials that promote a sustainable value chain will attract interest of manufacturers, sellers, and consumers.

Elderly population worldwide is expected grow at rapid pace in coming decades, bolstering the business proposition of adult incontinence products including adult diapers. According to a projection by NIH-funded Census Bureau, by 2050-end, they will account for nearly 17 percentage of the world's population.

Download PDF Brochure – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=4772

Key Impediments to Adult Diaper Market Players

Presence of social stigma against urinary incontinence among adults and senior population, among men as well as women, in various countries, dampens consumer demands. Growing worldwide awareness about personal hygiene among patients and caregivers and increased focus on elderly care will help overcome the stigma. Nonetheless, the study on the adult diaper market also highlights a few new avenues, such as incorporation of wearable sensor in adult diapers to keep a track of patients' needs, such as when they need replacement. Criteria such as softness, body-fit performance, and leakage protection underlie the pursuit of innovation for manufacturers, thereby expanding the potential of the adult diapers market.

View Detailed Table of Contents at https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/report-toc/4772

Adult Diaper Market: Region-wise Analysis

Geographically, North America has been contributing sizable opportunities to players in the adult diaper market. The regional market is expected to grow at rapid pace in coming years, driven by the widespread uptake of adult incontinence products, especially in the U.S. and Canada.

Europe is expected to be the most prominent region in the global adult diaper market during the assessment period. A large part of the growth impetus comes from France, Greece, Germany, and Italy, where elderly populations are expected to grow at remarkable rate over the next few years. Substantial uptake of disposal diapers is another key factor fueling growth of the regional market.

Analyze adult diaper market growth in 30+ countries including US, Canada, Germany, United Kingdom, GCC countries, India, China, and Japan. Request a sample of the study.

Competition Landscape

Manufacturers in the adult diaper market are setting their sights on Asia Pacific, attracted by potential of vast revenue streams. Most are stressing on the propositions of wearers comfort. They are entering into partnerships with technology companies that will help them equip diapers with sensors. Several players are putting bets on biodegradable diapers to gain a competitive edge over others.

Some of the promising players in the adult diapers market are Essity AB, Nippon Paper Industries Co., Ltd., Daio Paper Corporation, First Quality Enterprises, Inc., Hengan International Group Co. Limited, Kimberly-Clark, and Procter & Gamble.

The adult diaper market is segmented on the basis of:

Product

Reusable Diapers

Disposable Diapers

Swim Diapers

Incontinence Pads

Style

Pad Style

Flat Style

Pant Style

Distribution Channel

Online

Offline

Region

North America

US



Canada

Europe

Germany



France



Italy



Spain



U.K.



Rest of Europe

Middle East and Africa

and GCC Countries



South Africa



Rest of Middle East & Africa

& Asia Pacific

China



Japan



India



Australia & New Zealand

&

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Rest of Latin America

Explore Transparency Market Research's award-winning coverage of the Global Consumer Goods & Services Industry:

Baby Diaper Market – The global baby diaper market is expanding at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2019 to 2027. Rise in awareness about usage of baby diapers, growing concerns about the health of babies is anticipated to fuel the demand for baby diapers.

Baby Diaper Machine Market – Baby diaper machines are growing in popularity due to widespread use of baby diapers across the globe. These machines has a tendency of faster production speed and higher automation degree. Apart from baby diapers, these machines are also capable of manufacturing adult diapers, feminine napkins, and underpads.

Diaper Packing Machinery Market – The diaper packing machinery market is projected to expand at a significant pace during the forecast period, due to the rise in demand for advanced technologies. Increase in number of babies born across the globe is expected to boost the demand for diaper packing machines during the forecast period

Diapers Market – The global diapers market is expected to witness robust growth during 2018-2028, as total births per year average around 82 million per year. Moreover, the population of the world rises at 1.08% per year. While the birth rate has declined, the rising affluence in regions like Asia Pacific will drive considerable growth in the market.

