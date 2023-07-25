AdTheorent Awarded Frost & Sullivan's 2023 North American Product Leadership Award for Its Groundbreaking Audience Targeting Solutions

AdTheorent is an industry-leading company that delivers customized machine learning and powerful data science advertising solutions to global enterprises.

SAN ANTONIO, July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan recently researched the digital advertising industry and, based on its findings, recognizes AdTheorent (Nasdaq: ADTH), with the 2023 North American Product Leadership Award. AdTheorent is a disruptive machine learning (ML) platform for cross-channel advertising that offers predictive targeting to drive advertiser outcomes and maximize return on investment (ROI). AdTheorent is the only seven-time recipient of this recognition since Frost & Sullivan began its Best Practices Award Recognition in 2001.

AdTheorent developed the first machine learning-based demand-side platform (DSP) to offer statistics-based targeting that streamlines the user experience (UX) and dramatically increases customers' chances of success. The company's innovative ML-DSP leverages ML and artificial intelligence (AI) algorithms to target each client's unique audience and deliver highly personalized advertising campaigns, harnessing data-driven predictive analytics to drive successful business outcomes. The company's machine learning engine analyzes vast amounts of data (reflecting a vast and impressive investment in programmatic data augmentation, curation, and normalization) and forecasts the likelihood of ad engagement and conversion at the individual ad impression and campaign KPI level. Leveraging ML, AdTheorent predicts and scores the probability of a successful outcome; highly integrated feedback loops tied to campaign outcomes train ML models in real-time, making them smarter iteratively, and building a constant improvement cycle allowing AdTheorent to ensure that each ad will reach target users at the right time.

With a customer-centric approach and a corporate culture that revolves around purpose-driven innovation, AdTheorent stays ahead of the curve while meeting customers' ever-evolving needs. This pioneering strategic vision has led AdTheorent to generate superior solutions that enable its clients to have outstanding capabilities in their advertising campaigns.

"Backed by its 11+ years of industry-leading expertise, the company's solutions advance digital advertising one step further than competing solutions. Unlike the alternatives, AdTheorent's open-ended system is data agnostic and does not rely on user profiles, user IDs or cookie pools," said Alaa Saayed, Senior Program Director at Frost & Sullivan.

AdTheorent continuously evolves and enhances its existing portfolio to ensure optimal performance. For example, the company launched a groundbreaking new audience targeting solution built using AdTheorent's audience builder, ABi™, and a health-specific product, AdTheorent's Health Audience Builder, or HABi™. ABi and HABi facilitate the development of algorithms that are designed to ensure that ads are served only to users who belong to a desired customer-specified audience and are most likely to take a desired campaign action.

The AdTheorent team uses ABi and HABi to build and activate audiences for managed service customers. In the third quarter, customers will be able to utilize ABi or HABi to build AdTheorent Predictive audiences within AdTheorent's self-service platform. Using these platforms, customers can automate their preferences and targets using transparent and highly reliable data sources. Without utilizing cookies, IDs, or personally identifiable information, ABi and HABi deliver superior audience quality and KPI performance. Recently, the company was certified by an industry third party for its Predictive Audiences, providing independent verification of data quality. To earn this validation AdTheorent submitted to an independent data audit, demonstrating that AdTheorent Predictive Audiences maintain the highest standards of data quality, privacy, and transparency.

AdTheorent is strongly committed to keeping its customers' privacy protected. The company's ad targeting is not dependent on third-party data licenses, cookies, device identifiers, or unified or individualized identifiers. As a result, AdTheorent does not store any sensitive or personal data, which is advantageous for regulated industries, such as banking, finance, and healthcare.

AdTheorent's next innovation is its Health DSP, launching for self-service users in the third quarter of 2023, which the company has referred to as its most ambitious product launch to date, and the industry's most advanced privacy-forward health marketing research and patient targeting solution.

"AdTheorent's distinctive approach to digital advertising prioritizes privacy concerns and has high-quality design, reliability, and quality as its central pillars. Its privacy-forward strategy and capacity to deliver sophisticated business outcomes for advertisers distinguish the company from competitors," noted Valentina Barcia, Best Practices Analyst at Frost & Sullivan.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has developed a product with innovative features and functionality that is gaining rapid market acceptance. The award recognizes the quality of the solution and the customer value enhancements it enables.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Frost & Sullivan

For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders, and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion .

About AdTheorent

AdTheorent (Nasdaq: ADTH) uses advanced machine learning technology and privacy-forward solutions to deliver impactful advertising campaigns for marketers. AdTheorent's machine learning-powered media buying platform powers its predictive targeting, predictive audiences, geo-intelligence, audience extension solutions and in-house creative capability, Studio A\T. Leveraging only non-sensitive data and focused on the predictive value of machine learning models, AdTheorent's product suite and flexible transaction models allow advertisers to identify the most qualified potential consumers coupled with the optimal creative experience to deliver superior results, measured by each advertiser's real-world business goals.

AdTheorent is consistently recognized with numerous technology, product, growth and workplace awards. Additionally, AdTheorent is the only seven-time recipient of Frost & Sullivan's "Digital Advertising Leadership Award." AdTheorent is headquartered in New York, with fourteen offices across the United States and Canada. For more information, visit adtheorent.com .

