Adrian Grenier Announced as Speaker at CoinGeek Conference

The UN environment Goodwill Ambassador and Actor will appear on Wednesday 6 October

LONDON, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Adrian Grenier, UN Environment Goodwill Ambassador and star of Netflix's Clickbait and HBO's Entourage. Along with panellists from TAAL, nChain and MNP, Adrian will be discussing How to Achieve Green Bitcoin: Energy Consumption & Environmental Sustainability which explores why there is such a focus on Bitcoin energy consumption versus other industries in the tech sector.

"I am really interested in continuing to learn as much as I can about the utility of blockchain, improving my understanding of the benefits and opportunities, as well as how that balances against the environmental impact. I am looking forward to increasing my understanding of BSV, its ability to scale and of blockchain, at the CoinGeek Conference." – Adrian Grenier

BSV Blockchain is the world's largest public blockchain by all major utility metrics; data storage and daily transaction volume, scaling ability and average block size, recently breaking all records by mining a 2GB block.

The conference is hosted by Jimmy Nguyen, Founding President of Bitcoin Association, the global industry organization which backs BSV Blockchain and Bitcoin SV and is one of the world's leading Bitcoin advocates.

SOURCE CoinGeek