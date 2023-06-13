Adoption of Corporate Wellness Across the US to Boom, the Market to be Worth $25 Billion by 2028, More than 2X Growth in the Next 6 Years - Arizton

CHICAGO, June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's latest research report, the US corporate wellness market will grow at a CAGR of 12.83% during 2022-2028.

U.S. Corporate Wellness Market Report by Arizton

The US business landscape is at an intersection where companies are doing well. Still, employees go through epidemic levels of stress and depression due to more responsibilities, a dwindling workforce, a toxic office environment, and others. Unhealthy lifestyles that constitute inactivity, smoking, and bad nutrition spiral healthcare costs out of control. The long-term impact of these issues on the quality of life and performance of employees is significant. This and the colossal healthcare costs in the US warrant the need for corporate wellness programs to sustain a thriving standard of high-quality life. The US's leading drivers for health and wellness programs are the need for healthy eating, exercise, a high prevalence of obesity, and the reduction of insurance and healthcare costs. Corporate profits that recorded an uptick after a long period of sluggish growth also fuel the adoption of wellness programs. This puts employees in a better place in terms of being able to allocate budgets for corporate wellness programs. Therefore, the US corporate wellness market is expected to grow in the upcoming years.

U.S. Corporate Wellness Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size (2028) USD 25 Billion Market Size (2022) USD 12.12 Billion CAGR (2022-2028) 12.83 % Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023-2028 MARKET Segmentation Program, Revenue Model, Delivery Model, Incentive Programs, Type, Industry, End-user, and Region Regional Analysis U.S. (South, West, Midwest, and Northeast) Market Dynamics Growing Focus on Improving Employee Wellbeing

Growth in Individualized Self-Care

Rise of the Information Economy

The Evolution of Value Proposition

Increase in Number of Working Hours

Broad Shift in Wellness Perspectives

Corporate Wellness Programs Reducing Load on US Healthcare Systems

Hike in Attrition in the US

Health Issues Due to Work Stress

Almost 50% of employers in the US offer financial wellness programs in sync with their retirement plans. Larger employers already offer programs in this space, while smaller ones work on implementing them. Companies also focus on certain benefits over others, such as debt counseling services and emergency savings accounts during the pandemic. Tuition reimbursement and discount programs are not so popular. Caregiving loans, short-term loans, emergency funds, debt management services, and payroll advances are increasingly used by employees. There is also increased emphasis on short-term financial wellness, particularly concerning healthcare. Employers increasingly look to address retirement preparedness and healthcare costs with financial wellness programs.

Key Insights

Employers in the US are more concerned about protecting their employees from financial, physical, and mental challenges to help them to get through the immediate impact of COVID-19. This, in turn, brought a significant wave to the demand for corporate wellness in the US.

In 2022 the US corporate wellness market was valued at $12.12 billion. It is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.83% during the forecast period.

. It is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.83% during the forecast period. Based on the program, HRA dominated the market in revenue with a market share of 16.29% in 2022.

In 2022, the large private sector businesses held most of the market share by end-user segment at 43.97%. In contrast, medium private sector businesses are expected to grow at the fastest growth rate at a CAGR of 12.92% during the forecast period.

The corporate wellness market is divided into onsite and offsite segments based on delivery mode. In 2022, the onsite segment dominated the market with a revenue share of 77.49% during the forecast period.

Wellness programs can change corporate culture, and employers thus take measures to improve their employees' work-life balance and lifestyle by shaping new behavioral norms. More companies introduce corporate wellness programs, which will, in turn, put pressure on their competitors to follow suit as healthcare benefits are among the most valued benefits among employees in the US.

Analysis of Opportunities & Challenges

The way social media evolved over the last couple of years and subsequently deepened its roots in various sectors is commendable. Social media is now synonymous with wide reach and awareness of various issues. It became a widely used platform for a wide and varied population due to its popularity and ease of use. It is one of the fastest ways to reach the masses and spread the word.

Several social media platforms fit various purposes and people. If Snapchat is widely popular amongst youngsters, LinkedIn can connect to professionals. Nevertheless, certain topics are relevant to the entire population irrespective of profession, background, interests, or culture, such as wellness, be it mental, physical, or both. Given the popularity amassed and the amount of time an average individual spends in a day scrolling through social media, it is the best and the fastest way to spread awareness regarding mental and physical wellness. Using relevant hashtags can turn a discussion into a trending topic, thus gaining popularity and the necessary attention from corporate wellness vendors.

Employees in the US changed the way they think about wellness. A new perspective is evolving wherein making healthy choices is not restricted outside work hours as new generations enter the workforce and technology advances. Incorporating workplaces' gyms, games, and nap rooms reflects the changing attitude. The office changed from a traditional utilitarian space to an environment where employees thrive and bring out their best. Once constricted to the home environment, wellness is increasingly a part of the workspace that promotes long-term health solutions as people spend a good portion of their day at work. Employees grow more aware of what work does to them regarding burnout and are looking within the workspace to control stress levels.

About 75% of employees take time to work their muscles by walking, stretching, and working out or jogging during the workday.

About 53% of employees spent little time ensuring their mental health was on track during the workday.

Many employees look for inspiration at work to stay fit, make new healthy habits, and alter old unhealthy ones. The office provides structural support that is more difficult to attain at home, so wellness programs have good scope for growth.

Vendor Insights

Over the past couple of years, however, the market witnessed the entry of many external players, such as in-house services by large businesses and other entities, in the health and fitness space that offer membership discounts to drive up their share in the market. M&As are common within the industry as players look to expand and become more comprehensive in their offerings. A trend witnessed among vendors in a landscape where consolidation occurs is the focus on merging two platforms. Resources are spent on merging rather than innovation as large players join hands.

Post-Purchase Benefit

1hr of free analyst discussion

10% of customization

Key Questioned Answered in the Report:

How big is the U.S. corporate wellness market?

What is the growth rate of the U.S. corporate wellness market?

What are the growing trends in the U.S. corporate wellness market?

Which region holds the most significant U.S. corporate wellness market share?

Who are the key players in the U.S. corporate wellness market?

Market Segmentation

Program

HRA

Nutrition & Weight Management

Smoking Cessation

Fitness Services

Alcohol & Drug Rehab

Stress Management

Health Education Services

Financial Wellness

Others

Revenue Model

Recurring Revenue Model

Seasonal Revenue Model

Delivery Model

Onsite

Offsite

Incentive Programs

Participatory Programs

Health-Contingent Programs

Type

Services

Technology

Industry

Media and Technology

Healthcare

Financial Services

Manufacturing

Retail

Others

End-user

Large Private Sector Businesses

Medium Private Sector Businesses

Public Sector Companies

Small Private Sector Businesses

Non-Profit Organizations

Region

The US

South



West



Midwest



Northeast

25 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

