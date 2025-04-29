adMarketplace Expands Global Footprint with Strategic Hires Across Western Europe

adMarketplace strengthens its European presence with four key hires, solidifying its standing as a global leader in native search advertising solutions.

LONDON, April 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- adMarketplace, the leader in native search advertising, today announced the addition of four key team members across Western Europe: Diego Aravena, Pauline Labau, Luis Menocal, and Sieglinde Roberts. This strategic expansion underscores adMarketplace's rapid global growth and continued investment in delivering performance-driven native search media solutions to advertisers and brands worldwide.

Diego Aravena and Luis Menocal both join as Directors of Advertiser Sales in Spain. Diego joins from Klarna where he led the media and advertising divisions for the Spanish and Portuguese markets, while Luis joins from StackAdapt where he was a sales manager for the Spanish and French markets. Pauline Labau joins as a Director of Advertiser Sales in France, leveraging her experience with leading media brands like Le Figaro, TF1, and aufeminin. Lastly, Sieglinde Roberts joins as Director of Advertiser Sales for Germany, after holding senior roles at eBay and Rakuten where she partnered with leading brands to deliver innovative media solutions.

"We are thrilled to welcome Diego, Luis, Pauline, and Siggi to the team, who all bring a nuanced understanding of their local markets to our organisation," said Samuel Pitt, SVP of Strategic Partnerships and European Managing Director at adMarketplace. "Each possesses deep regional expertise and proven media sales experience in high-growth markets, further energising an already world-class team."

"Growth in the EU market expands our capacity to innovate the consumer search experience on a global scale," said Adam J. Epstein, Co-CEO and President of adMarketplace. "With these strategic new hires, adMarketplace will open new markets to meet the growing global demand for native search advertising."

With the addition of these four hires, adMarketplace's EU headcount increases to over 30 employees across Germany, France, Spain, Poland, and its European headquarters based in London. Their focus will be expanding the company's advertiser network in the region, which currently consists of more than 40 of the world's largest brands — including Temu, Adidas, and Vodafone — across 15 European markets by 80% this fiscal year.

adMarketplace is the leader in native search advertising for over 25 years. We deliver relevant search ads that are native to the apps, sites, and platforms consumers actively use, outside of legacy search engines. The world's largest advertisers achieve efficiency and incremental campaign results from adMarketplace's exclusive media. As a two-sided marketplace, we also serve as the leading monetisation partner for publishers on the open web. Our mission is to shape the consumer journey with relevant native search ads, and to measure media value transparently to deliver performance at scale. Learn more about us by visiting our website and following us on LinkedIn and Instagram .

