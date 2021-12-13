Adhesive and Sealants Market Size by Revenue to Reach USD 85.62 Billion by 2026 - Arizton

CHICAGO, Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In-depth analysis and data-driven insights on the impact of COVID-19 included in this adhesive and sealants market report.

The adhesive and sealants market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 5% during the period 2020−2026.

Key Insights:

Waterborne adhesives emerged as the most prominent segment for adhesives, whereas silicone-borne sealants accounted for the maximum share in the global sealants market.

Almost every region worldwide will witness a rise in demand for packaging due to these reasons. The manufacturers of adhesives will find a surge in demand from the paperboard packaging industry which is expected to fuel the growth of the market.

Several prominent players in the packaging industry, such as International Paper, Amcor, Crown Holdings, and Mondi are registering strong growth owing to the spurt in construction activities, population, and overall demand. Therefore, the packaging industry is a key driver for the global adhesives and sealants market.

Hospitals and clinics are expected to positively influence the consumption of adhesives and sealants until Q4 2022. Thus, the rising demand for medical appliances and PPE kits in the health sector will accelerate the growth of the global adhesive and sealants market in the coming years.

The presence of emerging economies such as India , China , Indonesia , and Malaysia in APAC will drive the demand for adhesives and sealants. The APAC adhesives and sealants market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.84% to reach USD 31.83 billion by 2026.

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2020−2026

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by type, technology, structure type, end user application, and geography

Competitive Landscape – 5 key vendors, and 22 other vendors are profiled in the report

Adhesive and Sealants Market – Opportunities Assessment

The demand for bio-based adhesives and encourage greater investment in R&D initiatives. The growing awareness of hygiene and personal protection will trigger the demand for adhesives across the medical industry and provide excellent opportunities for vendors in the global adhesive and sealants market until Q4 2025. Adhesives and sealants have emerged as technology enablers in several industries due to continual innovation and product development which in turn, is encouraging players to create innovation and accelerate their growth in the market. Moreover, the fast-paced consumer lifestyle has triggered the demand for packaged food and drinks and flexible packaging options. Also, the significant increase in online products sales has resulted in a significant increase in demand for e-commerce packaging solutions.

Adhesive and Sealants by Type

Adhesives

Sealants

Adhesive and Sealants by Technology

Water Based

Solvent Based

Hot Melt

Reactive

Pressure Sensitive

Other

Adhesive and Sealants by Structure Type

Silicone

PU

Acrylic

Polysulfide

Butyl

Plastisol

Others

Adhesive and Sealants by End-User Application

Paper and Packaging

Building and Construction

Woodwork and Joinery

Transportation

Consumer/DIY

Footwear and Leather

Others

Adhesive and Sealants by Geography

APAC

China



India



South Korea



Japan



Indonesia

Europe

Germany



Italy



France



Russia



UK



Turkey

North America

US



Canada

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico

Middle East & Africa

& Saudi Arabia



UAE

Key Drivers and Trends fueling Market Growth:

Rising demand for bio-based adhesives

Increasing demand from the consumer electronics industry

Increasing acceptance from the packaging industry

Rising demand in the APAC countries

Major Vendors

Henkel

H.B. Fuller

Arkema S.A.

Avery Dennison

3M

Other Prominent Vendors

Sika AG

Huntsman Corporation

RPM International Inc.

Pidilite Industries Ltd.

Dow Chemical Company

Evonik Industries AG

Beardow Adams

Franklin International

Wacker Chemie AG

ITW

DuPont

Lintec Corporation

Ashland Global

Eastman Chemical Company

Delo Industrial Adhesives

Jowat SE

General Sealants Inc.

Berry Global, Inc.

Chemence

Dymax

Hexcel Corporation

Master Bond

