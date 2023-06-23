Adhesive & Sealants Market worth $95.0 billion by 2028 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, June 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The report "Adhesive & Sealants Market by Adhesives Formulating Technology (Water-Based, Solvent-Based, Hot-Melt, Reactive), Sealants Resin Type (Silicone, Polyurethane, Plastisol, Emulsion, Polysulfide, Butyl), Application, and Region - Global Forecast to 2028", size was USD 76.5 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 95.0 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.4%, between 2023 and 2028. The adhesives & sealants market is divided into five key regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and South America. Sealants and adhesives have comparable properties. They are robust to their operational conditions and attach to and seal diverse surfaces together. Their qualities are heavily influenced by how they are used and processed. Adhesives and sealants are appropriate for usage in automotive and transportation, building and construction, packaging, and woodworking.

The reactive and others segment is expected to account for one of the largest shares in 2023.

A reactive adhesive is one that undergoes a reaction to cure and produce a bond. The unique properties of reactive adhesives, as well as the complex technology required to handle and dispense them, make it challenging for manufacturers to realize the full potential of reactive adhesives. Because reactive adhesives begin curing as soon as they are exposed, they must be properly controlled and administered to avoid premature curing. One-component and two-component reactive adhesives are the most common. The glue in one-component adhesives reacts with moisture, heat, or light to establish a bond, but the components in two-component adhesives are maintained separate and reacted to make a bond only when they are necessary for adherence. Standard reactive adhesives may be changed to create a variety of unique features, such as varied degrees of conductivity, providing outstanding thermal or electrical control, varying cure profiles, and distinctive optical qualities.

The paper & packaging segment is expected to account for the largest share in 2023.

Paperboard cases and cartons are used in the packaging of goods. They are utilized in a variety of applications, including agricultural and poultry product transportation and storage, culinary and pharmaceutical items, and industrial uses. Some of the top brands of adhesives used for boxes and cartons include Henkel's Technomelt, H.B. Fuller's Advantra, and Ashland's Aroset. Adhesives are primarily utilized in the paper industry for bookbinding, multiwall bags, corrugated paper, and case construction. Corrugated packaging is stackable, may be customized, is recyclable, and has reduced shipping costs. The corrugated board is made up of three layers of paper. Corrugated paperboard is used to package fruits and vegetables, poultry, fish, meat, agricultural products, cosmetics and personal care items, and automotive components; this type of packaging necessitates the use of adhesives. Various adhesives are also used in the food and beverage, pharmaceutical, and personal care sectors to adhere labels on bottles, boxes, and containers.

Asia Pacific is expected to account for one of the largest share in 2023.

During the projection period, Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing market in terms of value. A large and growing population base, as well as a shift in production from North America and Europe to Asia Pacific, are driving the region's adhesives and sealants industry. In terms of value, Asia Pacific is expected to have the greatest CAGR of 6.0% over the projection period.

Market Players :

The key players in the adhesives & sealants market include Henkel AG (Germany), H.B. Fuller (US), Sika AG (Switzerland), Arkema (Bostik SA) (France), 3M (US), Huntsman Corporation (US), Illinois Tool Works Inc. (US), Avery Dennison Corporation (US), Dow Inc. (US), and Wacker Chemie AG (Germany).

