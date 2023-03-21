Adhesion Barrier Market Size Worth USD 1,307.6 Million in 2032 | Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, B.C., March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global adhesion barrier market size was valued at USD 616.3 million in 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period. The market growth is primarily driven by factors such as the rising incidence of surgeries, increasing geriatric population, and growing demand for minimally invasive procedures.

Adhesion barriers are medical devices that are used during surgical procedures to reduce the formation of adhesions, which are fibrous bands of scar tissue that can form between organs and tissues. These adhesions can cause a range of complications, including chronic pain, infertility, and bowel obstruction. As a result, the use of adhesion barriers has become increasingly important in surgical procedures.

The growing incidence of surgeries, particularly abdominal surgeries, is one of the major factors driving the demand for adhesion barriers. According to the World Health Organization, over 230 million surgical procedures are performed globally every year, with abdominal surgeries accounting for a significant portion of these procedures. Adhesion barriers are commonly used in abdominal surgeries to reduce the risk of adhesion formation and related complications.

The increasing geriatric population is also contributing to the growth of the adhesion barrier market. As people age, they become more susceptible to health conditions that require surgical intervention, such as cancer, heart disease, and orthopedic conditions. As a result, the demand for surgical procedures is expected to increase, driving the demand for adhesion barriers.

In addition, there is a growing demand for minimally invasive procedures, which is further driving the demand for adhesion barriers. Minimally invasive procedures are less invasive than traditional surgical procedures and typically involve smaller incisions and less tissue damage. As a result, patients experience less pain, have a shorter recovery time, and are at lower risk for complications. Adhesion barriers are often used in minimally invasive procedures to reduce the risk of adhesion formation.

Furthermore, the development of new and advanced adhesion barriers is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period. Manufacturers are focusing on developing adhesion barriers that are more effective, longer-lasting, and easier to use. For example, some adhesion barriers are now designed to be applied in a single step, reducing the time required for application and improving the overall efficiency of the surgical procedure.

However, the high cost of adhesion barriers is a major factor limiting the growth of the market, particularly in emerging economies. In addition, the lack of awareness among healthcare professionals and patients about the benefits of adhesion barriers is also hampering market growth.

Overall, the adhesion barrier market is expected to experience significant growth in the coming years, driven by the rising incidence of surgeries, increasing geriatric population, and growing demand for minimally invasive procedures. However, the high cost of adhesion barriers and lack of awareness among healthcare professionals and patients remain major challenges for market growth.

Strategic Initiatives:

Major companies included in the market report are Baxter, Johnson & Johnson Private Limited, Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD), Integra LifeSciences, Anika Therapeutics, Inc., Getinge AB, Terumo Corporation, FzioMed, Inc., MAST Biosurgery USA, Inc., Innocoll.

In 2021, Baxter International Inc. announced the launch of its new hemostatic product, TISSEEL Fibrin Sealant, which is indicated for use as an adjunct to hemostasis in adult and pediatric patients undergoing surgery when control of bleeding by standard surgical techniques (such as suture, ligature, and cautery) is ineffective or impractical. The product is designed to prevent the formation of adhesions during surgery. In 2020, FzioMed, Inc. announced the FDA clearance and commercial launch of its new adhesion barrier, Oxiplex. Oxiplex is a bioresorbable, clear gel designed to prevent the formation of adhesions during surgery. In 2020, Anika Therapeutics, Inc. announced the completion of its acquisition of Parcus Medical, LLC, a company focused on sports medicine and orthopedic surgical devices. The acquisition is expected to expand Anika's portfolio of orthopedic products, including adhesion barriers.

New Product Launches:

MAST Biosurgery AG: In 2021, MAST Biosurgery AG launched its new adhesion barrier, COVA-CLEAR. The product is designed to prevent the formation of adhesions following abdominal and pelvic surgery and is made of a synthetic, biocompatible material. Integra LifeSciences Corporation: In 2020, Integra LifeSciences Corporation launched its new adhesion barrier, DuraSeal Xact. The product is indicated for use in cranial and spinal surgeries to prevent the formation of adhesions. Sanofi S.A.: In 2020, Sanofi S.A. launched its new adhesion barrier, Synvisc-One. The product is indicated for use in patients with osteoarthritis of the knee and is designed to lubricate and cushion the joint to reduce pain and improve mobility.

Statistics and Government Regulations on Adhesion Barrier Market

According to the American Society of Colon and Rectal Surgeons, adhesions are a common complication of surgery, with up to 95% of patients developing adhesions after abdominal surgery.

Adhesions can cause significant morbidity and mortality and are estimated to cost the U.S. healthcare system over USD 2 billion annually in hospitalizations and surgical interventions.

A study published in the Journal of Obstetrics and Gynecology Canada suggests that the use of adhesion barriers in gynecological surgery can reduce the incidence of adhesion-related complications, such as infertility and chronic pain.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regulates adhesion barrier devices and requires manufacturers to meet safety and efficacy standards before they can be marketed in the United States .

In Europe, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) regulates adhesion barrier devices and requires manufacturers to obtain CE marking before they can be marketed in the European Union.

, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) regulates adhesion barrier devices and requires manufacturers to obtain CE marking before they can be marketed in the European Union. The International Organization for Standardization (ISO) has developed standards for the design and manufacture of adhesion barrier devices to ensure their safety, reliability, and quality.

The U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) have established reimbursement codes for the use of adhesion barriers in surgical procedures, making them more accessible and affordable for patients.

The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG) has issued clinical practice guidelines recommending the use of adhesion barriers in gynecological surgery to reduce the incidence of adhesion-related complications.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

The synthetic adhesion barriers segment is expected to account for largest revenue share in 2022 due to their ease of use and versatility. Synthetic adhesion barriers are made from polymers, copolymers, and synthetic molecules such as polyethylene glycol (PEG). These products offer greater flexibility to surgeons in terms of size, shape and thickness which is expected to fuel adoption.

The film formulations segment is expected to account for the largest revenue share in 2022 due to their ease of application to the surgical site. Films are typically applied by spraying, dipping or brushing and can be used to cover large areas. Surgeons find these formulations easy to apply before and during a procedure, as they can be spread in thin layers creating an effective adhesion barrier at the site.

The injectable segment is expected to register a significant growth rate during the forecast period. Injectable adhesion barriers are made up of synthetic polymers and copolymers molecules for use in operations such as laparoscopy, hernia repair, and orthopedic surgery. These products provide flexibility to surgeons in terms of adjusting the viscosity and other parameters depending on the surgical site.

North America is expected to account for largest revenue share in 2022 due to increasing demand for adhesion barrier products and rising incidence of surgical procedures. In the U.S., approximately 19 million operations are conducted each year, creating a huge potential for adhesion barrier usage in the region. Moreover, the presence of well-developed healthcare infrastructure and high awareness among end users is expected to drive market growth in North America during the forecast period.

Segments Covered in Report

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented adhesion barrier market on the basis of type, delivery mode, application, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2032)

Hyaluronic Acid

Regenerated Cellulose

Polyethylene Glycol

Others

Collagen & Protein

Fibrin

Synthetic Adhesion Barriers



Natural Adhesion Barriers

Delivery Mode Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2032)

Film Formulations



Gel Formulations



Liquid Formulations

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2032)

Gynecological Surgeries



General/Abdominal Surgeries



Orthopedic Surgeries



Cardiovascular Surgeries



Neurological Surgeries



Urological Surgeries



Reconstructive Surgeries



Others

