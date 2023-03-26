Aden Financial, a cross-border OTC E-trading platform for RMB assets, raises multi-million dollar in Series A funding, led by Eight Roads Ventures

HONG KONG, March 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aden Financial ("Aden"), a cross-border OTC assets E-trading platform for RMB assets, has raised multi-million dollar in Series A funding, led by Eight Roads Ventures ("Eight Roads"). As Aden's first round of external fundraising, the proceeds will be used to enhance the company's technology capabilities, strengthen its presence in Asia market, and enrich its access to target global regions.

Aden is committed to developing a technology-enhanced cross-border E-trading platform for RMB assets, currently covering bonds, derivatives and funds. The company has one-stop service offerings such as alternative data display, price discovery, automatic trade-matching, and click-to-trade. In 2022, Aden achieved rapid growth in both numbers of clients and trading volume, reflecting international investors' strong demand for OTC E-trading infrastructures in Hong Kong and the long-term views on RMB assets.

Aden's founding team commented: "Aden is positioned as a builder for cross-border RMB assets trading infrastructure. As China continues to open up its financial market, we believe China's domestic and oversea capital markets will become more connected. With the support of our external investor, we hope to play a vital role to help international investors to better understand China's financial markets and invest in a more efficient way."

Gordon Zhang, Partner of Eight Roads, said: "Fintech is one of Eight Roads' key investment sectors and this investment indicates our strong confidence in the trend of RMB internationalization. Aden has a resilient and forward-thinking team, and we expect that the company can help more international investors to invest in China."

About Aden Financial

Headquartered in Hong Kong, Aden holds No. 1, 2, 4 and 9 licenses issued by HKSFC and obtained multiple cross-border investment qualifications such as bond connect and CIBM Direct, approved by mainland China regulators. Aden is committed to developing a technology-enhanced cross-border trading platform for RMB OTC assets, covering bonds, derivatives and funds. We have one-stop E-trading services for global investors, including UHNW, family offices and funds.

About Eight Roads Ventures

Eight Roads is a global proprietary investment firm backed by Fidelity, managing over $11 billion of assets across China, India, Europe, Israel, Japan and the U.S. Our 50-year history of investing includes partnerships with over 300 healthcare and technology companies globally. Some of our global investments include Alibaba, Pony.ai, Hibob, PingPong, Fenbeitong, Medbanks and WuXi PharmaTech.

SOURCE Aden Financial