ADECCO GROUP PARTNERS WITH BULLHORN TO DRIVE AI-POWERED RECRUITMENT INNOVATION AS PART OF ITS GLOBAL AI STRATEGY

Precision talent matching through Bullhorn's AI-powered Search & Match and Recruitment Cloud tools support Adecco Group's commitment to leveraging advanced AI to transform the customer experience and drive profitable growth.

ZURICH, Jan. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Adecco Group, a world leading talent company, announces today that it has strengthened its partnership with Bullhorn, a global leader in software for the recruitment industry. This collaboration underscores Adecco Group's drive to building and maintaining competitive edge through technology and innovation, empowered by strategic partnerships, which will empower the Group to harness the power of AI, for everyone.

Adecco Group will deploy Bullhorn's latest Applicant Tracking System (ATS), to transform the matching process between candidates and job opportunities. Its state-of-the-art Search & Match algorithms effortlessly pinpoint the most suitable candidates without recruiters having to manually search, saving them valuable time and increasing efficiency.

Bullhorn AI Search & Match is available as part of Bullhorn Recruitment Cloud within the Adecco Group's front-office platform. As Bullhorn is part of Salesforce's #Agentforce Partner Network, a global ecosystem of leading partners building AI agents, the integration of Bullhorn's technologies will be seamless in The Adecco Group platforms.

Bullhorn Recruitment Cloud supports the Adecco Group's goals of using technology to improve customer experience, including through a double-digit improvement in fill rates and lower time to fill, while providing a cohesive and efficient workflow. Bullhorn's latest technologies will support the Adecco's Group aim to reimagine delivery processes and scale its best-in-class Global Talent Supply Chain. This will bring to clients better suited candidates, more quickly and reliably, and for candidates, jobs that better fit with their expectations.

Bullhorn's solutions are used every day by recruiters across the Group's three Global Business Units – Adecco, Akkodis and LHH. Under the new agreement, the number of Bullhorn Recruitment Cloud users will grow 20 percent by the end of 2025, with new deployment in key markets such as Germany, Italy, and to the Group's small and medium countries. This extends a decade long relationship that has seen both companies work closely together to implement cutting-edge solutions that address the evolving demands of staffing.

Commenting on the partnership, Denis Machuel, CEO of Adecco Group, said:

"I am delighted that we are strengthening our partnership with Bullhorn to drive the future of work through technology. 23,000 of our employees use Bullhorn Recruitment Cloud every day to put the world to work. And the digital revolution is just beginning. Together, we are developing innovative AI solutions with the Salesforce #Agentforce Partner Network that will redefine recruitment and transform employee and customer experiences."

Art Papas, Bullhorn CEO and founder added: "This is truly a head-turning moment for the recruitment industry. AI will, without a doubt, have a profound effect on customer growth and profitability in the future. Industry leaders like the Adecco Group are infusing AI into their recruitment workflows and, in doing so, are creating the roadmap for the recruitment industry moving forward."

About Bullhorn

For the past 25 years, Bullhorn has dedicated itself to building industry-leading, cloud-based software for the staffing and recruitment industry. Through partnerships with 10,000 customers globally, Bullhorn has built a vast knowledge base of recruitment best practices and deep domain expertise to help firms scale their businesses. Founder-led and headquartered in Boston, Bullhorn employs 1,500 people across 14 countries focused on delivering an incredible customer experience – its core mission. www.bullhorn.com

About the Adecco Group

The Adecco Group is a world leading talent company. Our purpose is making the future work for everyone. Through our three global business units - Adecco, Akkodis and LHH - across 60 countries, we enable sustainable and lifelong employability for individuals, deliver digital and engineering solutions to power the Smart Industry transformation and empower organisations to optimise their workforces. The Adecco Group leads by example and is committed to an inclusive culture, fostering sustainable employability, and supporting resilient economies and communities. The Adecco Group AG is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland (ISIN: CH0012138605) and listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (ADEN).

