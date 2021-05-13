Addiction Treatment Market: Surge in Tobacco, Drugs, and Alcohol Addiction Drives Growth, TMR

- Remarkable growth in addiction cases across the globe is projected to boost the addiction treatment market. Besides, increased awareness by government bodies on addiction treatment availability will help in rapid market expansion.

-Market players are likely to gain remarkable growth avenues in Asia Pacific during the forthcoming years.

ALBANY, N.Y., May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The recent COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted social and economic aspects of major worldwide population. There is spike in the number of people who lost their jobs due to the pandemic. Owing to this scenario, there is remarkable growth in the number of people dealing with various addictions. This is one of the key factors that will generate demand opportunities in the global addiction treatment market in the years to come.

The global addiction treatment market is likely to grow at decent CAGR of around 6% during the assessment period 2020–2030, highlight analysts at TMR. Thus, the market is expected to gather the valuation of ~US$ 12 Bn by the end of forecast period.

Addiction Treatment Market: Key Findings

Market Enterprises Focus on Research and Development Activities

Major players in the global addiction treatment market are increasing focus on improving the efficiency of the treatment solutions they offer. As a result, they are seen concentrated toward the research and development activities. They are also working on improving the recovery process of patients.

Increased Instances of Prescription Abuse Drives Market Growth

Over the period of past few years, there is extensive growth in the number of instances related to prescription abuse in all worldwide locations. This factor is expected to fuel sales opportunities in the global addiction treatment market in the years to come.

Addiction Treatment Market: Growth Boosters

In recent few years, there is notable growth in the cases of tobacco, substance abuse, drug, and alcohol addiction in all worldwide locations including various developing economies such as India and China . Almost 6 Mn populace in the world are getting addicted to tobacco every year. Owing to the consistent growth in the cases of yearly deaths associated with tobacco addition in all worldwide locations, the government bodies of many countries are focused on imposing various regulations in order to reduce the tobacco addiction. This scenario is likely to work as one of the key drivers for the expansion of the global addiction treatment market.

and . Almost 6 Mn populace in the world are getting addicted to tobacco every year. Owing to the consistent growth in the cases of yearly deaths associated with tobacco addition in all worldwide locations, the government bodies of many countries are focused on imposing various regulations in order to reduce the tobacco addiction. This scenario is likely to work as one of the key drivers for the expansion of the global addiction treatment market. Besides tobacco addiction, the world is experiencing rising number of people dealing with the drug and alcohol addiction. Owing to this reason, the global addiction treatment market is expected to gather lucrative avenues in the years to come.

The government bodies of many countries across the globe are taking initiatives to grow awareness regarding the availability of addiction treatment. This is one of the key factors fueling the demand opportunities in the global addiction treatment market.

Addiction Treatment Market: Well-Established Participants

With this report, users gain comprehensive knowledge on various prominent participants from the global addiction treatment market. Thus, the document successfully attempts to cover important data pertaining to the company overview, product portfolio, recent developments, business strategies, and financial overview of each enterprise in this market.

This list of key players in the global addiction treatment market includes following names:

Cipla Ltd.

Alkermes plc

Pfizer, Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC

Mallinckrodt

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Orexo AB

Indivor Plc

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

