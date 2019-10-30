AdColony Named "Best Mobile Ad Network" by Adweek Readers

"We are very happy to have our technology and offerings recognized by our industry. At a time where digital marketing has a lot of pain points and where advertisers have question marks, this celebration is a long-needed one. Especially for the brand advertisers. I'm sure we'll continue to support the industry in order to get better, more affective and safer environments," said Volkan Biçer, AdColony's General Manager, Brand for EMEA and LATAM.

"Our greatest assets are our amazing teams around the globe, and it's because of them I'm confident we can reach even greater heights and continue to provide even more value to our advertising and publishing partners in 2020 and beyond."

The Readers' Choice award indicates strong support from the advertising and marketing community at large, and the company plans to sustain its positive brand reputation by providing ongoing value for brand advertisers and publishers, with particular focus on its high-touch approach to client service.

"Driving consumer reach in a way that is scalable, effective, entertaining and brand safe is becoming increasingly hard for marketers," attested Rob Rakowitz, initiative lead for the Global Alliance for Responsible Media, part of the World Federation of Advertisers (WFA) – whose members represent 90% of global marketing communication spend, and former global media head at Mars, Inc., "AdColony has strategically positioned itself as a leader in providing brands a platform to check all of those boxes. Adweek's readers chose well; this award is well deserved."

"Our focus for the rest of the year is on revenue growth, with a commitment to continuing to make significant improvements to our ad technology platform. This will deliver better outcomes to both our advertisers and publishing partners," said AdColony CEO Lars Boilesen. "Our new SDK is an all-in-one solution for display and video, and we feel confident it will produce superior results for all our partners."

While improvements to its mobile ad technology platform are a top priority, AdColony will continue to invest in its other clear strengths: creative executions for brands and its powerful relationships with publishers and advertisers.

About AdColony

AdColony is one of the largest mobile advertising platforms in the world with a reach of more than 1.5 billion users globally. AdColony is trusted by Fortune 500 brands and over 85% of the world's top-grossing mobile publishers. Known for our exclusive Instant-Play™ HD video technology, proprietary rich media formats, our global performance advertising business and programmatic marketplace, and our extensive ad SDK footprint in the top apps worldwide, we are passionate about helping brands connect with consumers at scale on the most important screen in their lives. A fully-owned subsidiary of Otello Corporation, AdColony is a global organization with over 20 offices worldwide.

About 2019 Adweek Readers' Choice: Best of Tech Awards

Adweek, the leading weekly trade publication covering the business of advertising, launched the inaugural Readers' Choice: Best of Tech Awards in 2019. The awards recognize the top advertising and marketing technology providers by putting the power in the hands of our community and offering readers a say in who should rise to the top.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1019815/AdWeek_AdColony.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1019816/AdWeek.jpg

SOURCE AdColony