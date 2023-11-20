Adblue Market to Reach $66.7 Billion, Globally, by 2032 at 7.3% CAGR: Allied Market Research

The global Adblue market is experiencing growth due to several factors such as expansion of commercial vehicle fleets, including trucks and buses, and increasing government incentives aimed at reducing emissions from diesel-powered vehicles and machinery. Governments globally are recognizing the need to curb air pollution and combat climate change, leading them to offer financial incentives, tax benefits, and regulatory support to encourage the use of Adblue.

PORTLAND, Ore., Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Adblue Market by Method (Pre-Combustion and Post-Combustion), and Application (Commercial Vehicles, Non-Road Mobile Machines, Cars and Passenger Vehicles, Railways, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2032". According to the report, the global Adblue market was valued at $33.1 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach $66.7 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 7.3% from 2023 to 2032.



Prime determinants of growth

The global Adblue market is experiencing growth due to several factors such as expansion of commercial vehicle fleets, including trucks and buses, and increasing government incentives aimed at reducing emissions from diesel-powered vehicles and machinery. Governments globally are recognizing the need to curb air pollution and combat climate change, leading them to offer financial incentives, tax benefits, and regulatory support to encourage the use of Adblue. However, the lack of infrastructure for Adblue hinders market growth to some extent. Moreover, the increasing environmental awareness and consumer demand for eco-friendly technologies offer remunerative opportunities for the expansion of the Adblue market.

Report Coverage & Details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023–2032 Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2022 $33.1 billion Market Size in 2032 $66.7 billion CAGR 7.3 % No. of Pages in Report 250 Segments Covered Method, Application, and Region. Drivers Expanding commercial vehicle fleets, including trucks and buses Increasing government incentives Opportunity The increasing environmental awareness and consumer demand for eco-friendly technologies Restraint Lack of infrastructure

Impact of the Russia-Ukraine War on the Adblue Market

The Russia - Ukraine war has the potential to significantly impact the Adblue market, a urea-based solution used in diesel engines to reduce nitrogen oxide emissions. Both countries are major urea producers, and any disruptions in the supply chain, such as trade restrictions or transportation issues, can lead to urea shortages and subsequently affect Adblue production. This may result in price fluctuations, raising costs for industries reliant on Adblue for emissions control.

- war has the potential to significantly impact the Adblue market, a urea-based solution used in diesel engines to reduce nitrogen oxide emissions. Both countries are major urea producers, and any disruptions in the supply chain, such as trade restrictions or transportation issues, can lead to urea shortages and subsequently affect Adblue production. This may result in price fluctuations, raising costs for industries reliant on Adblue for emissions control. The impact will vary by region, with those heavily dependent on Russian and Ukrainian imports more vulnerable to supply disruptions. Increased demand for Adblue could also occur due to stricter emissions regulations, while geopolitical tensions may lead to supply diversification. Additionally, industries might explore alternative emissions control technologies, impacting Adblue demand, while government policies and incentives can further influence the market by supporting cleaner technologies and stricter emissions standards.

The pre-combustion segment is expected to grow faster throughout the forecast period

Based on the method, the post-combustion segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than half of the global Adblue market revenue and is likely to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period. This can be attributed to the fact the post-combustion method in Adblue is an exhaust gas treatment technique used in diesel engines to reduce harmful nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions. It involves injecting a urea-based solution called Adblue into the exhaust stream after combustion, which then reacts with NOx in the presence of a catalyst to convert them into harmless nitrogen and water. This method is crucial for meeting stringent emissions standards, particularly in the automotive and industrial sectors.

However, the pre-combustion segment is projected to attain the highest CAGR of 7.6% from 2023 to 2032. This can be attributed to the fact that the pre-combustion method in Adblue, is a technology used in diesel engines to reduce harmful nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions. In this method, a solution of urea based Adblue is injected into the exhaust stream before it enters the catalytic converter. When the hot exhaust gases react with Adblue, it releases ammonia, which then reacts with NOx emissions, converting them into harmless nitrogen and water. This process significantly reduces NOx emissions, making it an effective method for meeting stringent environmental regulations.

The cars and passenger vehicles segment is expected to lead the trial by 2032

Based on the application, the cars and passenger vehicles segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global Adblue market revenue and is likely to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period. This can be attributed to the fact that Adblue is a crucial component in modern diesel-powered cars and passenger vehicles, primarily in those equipped with selective catalytic reduction (SCR) technology. It plays a pivotal role in reducing harmful nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions by chemically converting them into harmless nitrogen and water vapor. When a vehicle's engine burns diesel fuel, Adblue is injected into the exhaust stream to facilitate this emissions reduction process. This environmentally friendly solution helps vehicles comply with stringent emissions standards, contributing to cleaner air quality and reduced environmental impact.

However, the commercial vehicles segment is projected to attain the highest CAGR of 7.8% from 2023 to 2032. This can be attributed to the fact that Adblue plays a crucial role in reducing harmful emissions from commercial vehicles, especially those with diesel engines. It is a non-toxic solution of urea and deionized water that is injected into the exhaust stream to break down nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions into harmless nitrogen and water vapor. Adblue is essential for complying with stringent emission regulations such as Euro VI in Europe and EPA Tier 4 in the U.S. Commercial vehicles, including trucks and buses, rely on Adblue to achieve lower emissions, meet environmental standards, and improve air quality while maintaining optimal engine performance and fuel efficiency.

North America to maintain its dominance by 2032

Based on region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global Adblue market revenue and is expected to dominate the market throughout the forecast timeframe. The Adblue market in North America has experienced significant growth in recent years due to stricter emissions regulations for diesel vehicles. Adblue, also known as diesel exhaust fluid (DEF), is a urea-based solution used to reduce harmful nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in diesel engines. The market is driven by an increase in environmental awareness and the need for compliance with emissions standards set by organizations such as the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). As a result, Adblue production and consumption have risen, with various manufacturers and suppliers catering to the growing demand. This trend is expected to continue as emissions standards become even more stringent, further boosting the growth of the Adblue market in North America.

Leading Market Players: -

BASF SE

CROSSCHEM LIMITED

YARA

SHELL PLC

NISSAN CHEMICAL CORPORATION

TOTALENERGIES

CUMMINS INC.

MITSUI CHEMICALS INDIA PVT. LTD.

PVT. LTD. CF INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS, INC.

BHARAT PETROLEUM CORPORATION LIMITED

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global Adblue market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

