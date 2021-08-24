Adam Caller Announced as Speaker at the Prestigious Prestel & Partner's Family Office Forum

Prestel and Partner are the global leaders in Family Office Forum conferences. They offer a space to meet peers, share experiences, and learn about governance and investment best-practice. The London 2021 Edition of the Family Office Forum Collection will gather over one hundred Family Offices and UHNWIs based in the UK and beyond.

Family Office Forum 2021

Prestel and Partner's Family Office Forum sets itself apart from other UHNW-focussed conferences. Many conferences and trade fairs for the ultra-wealthy are showcases for aspirational HNWIs, but Prestel and Partner's Family Office Forum have established a programme of experts and industry leaders for a select and prestigious cohort of attendees.

This year, the London Family Office Forum will take place at The Corinthia on the 28th and 29th of September. Adam Caller will be speaking on the 28th from 10am as part of a panel on the 'Health is the New Wealth' section of the programme. More specifically, he will be speaking on 'Wealth and Wisdom: understanding the psychology of money and how it affects your life and children'.

Joining Mr Caller on the expert panel will be Entrepreneur and Philanthropist, Francesca Agostinelli, and Psychologist and Coach, Dr Ronit Meshi-Mai Lami. The Panel will be moderated by Cerescom Founder, Jo Sawicki.

On this panel, speakers will explore how to better navigate non-fiscal aspects of life by understanding how wealth impacts emotional wellbeing. There will be discussion around how to best look after your children when trying to prepare them for their future – a look beyond just finding the right school. As a tuition expert, education consultant, and experienced entrepreneur with a UHNW client base, Adam Caller will offer invaluable insight during the panel's discussion.

Adam Caller

Adam Caller founded elite private tutoring company, Tutors International, in 1999. The private home tuition firm has established a well-earned reputation as the leading private tuition company specialising in tailored residential tutoring worldwide.

Tutors International matches the perfect tutor with UHNW families by conducting a completely customised global recruitment process on behalf of each Client, finding them the best-suited Tutor for their lifestyle and individual goals.

As well as founding Tutors International, Mr Caller has extensive experience tutoring for prestigious families around Europe, as well as being an industry-leading education consultant.

Adam Caller will be joined at the Family Office Forum by Tutors International's COO and master of education, Victoria Gibbs, as well as Tutors International's account manager and experienced world-class tutor for the ultra-wealthy, Joanna Dunckley Phillips.

Tutors International

Specialising in high-quality personalised tuition, Tutors International place superb private tutors in full-time residential positions. Whether clients want a live-in tutor, a full-time educator to work alongside mainstream education, or a home tutor able to incorporate extra-curricular expertise, Tutors International will find the perfect fit for the student(s) and their family. From one-to-one tuition to cutting edge micro-school tutors, Tutors International recruits the best private tutor for the job. They can even draw on specialist help if needed, including a Harley Street educational psychologist.

Adam Caller asserts that a perfect tutor should provide and nurture academic brilliance, align with the family's values, and complement their lifestyle. Tutors International is even able to offer travelling tutors and yacht-based residencies. Mr Caller has received specialist training in the non-medicinal management of dyslexia and Attention Deficit Disorder and is very sensitive to children's educational needs.

"I'm Honoured to be Speaking at the Prestel and Partner Family Office Forum"

In a Vanity Fair article about high-end tuition, Evgenia Peretz said of Adam, "he takes the needs of wealthy individuals very seriously". His expertise in education and his dedication to accommodating nuanced requirements of UHNWIs make him the perfect speaker for the Forum.

Adam Caller comments:

"I'm honoured to be speaking at the Prestel and Partner Family Office Forum and look forward to meeting other esteemed guests. It will be a wonderful opportunity to discuss the importance of education and the unique factors associated with UHNW living."

"One of the topics we will cover is how to prepare our children for the future if we imagine what 2050 could look like. Trying to prepare the next generation for a future that nobody can foresee is an educator's greatest challenge. Personalised private tutoring is perhaps the best way to equip young minds with the critical thinking, learning styles and project-based methods of working that will be the most transferrable and well-adapted for life in thirty years' time."

In the interview with Vanity Fair in 2020, Mr Caller mentioned this very issue:

"If we want our children to become leaders of tomorrow, then what does their education need to look like that's different? What skills will they need to have in order to be leaders in a society where artificial intelligence will be doing a lot of things that we currently take for granted? Do they need to use a pen? Probably not. Do they need to learn to be able to talk to computers? Probably yes. Do they need to have social integration into social groups like we consider to be important today? Probably not."

Mr Caller will elaborate on this topic at the Family Office Forum.

Attending the Family Office Forum

Prestel and Partner's London 2021 Family Office Forum will take place on the 28th and 29th September at The Corinthia. If you wish to secure a place and hear Adam Caller speak on the panel, alongside many industry experts and leaders in UHNW sectors, you can do so by following the instructions on page 11 of the 2021 conference agenda.

