Adalimumab, Infliximab And Etanercept Biosimilars Market Sees Over 50% Growth Rate With Increasing Investments By Pharma Companies

The Business Research Company's adalimumab, infliximab and etanercept biosimilars market research report expands on key drivers, trends, and growth opportunities in the market.

LONDON, July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With the potential to generate higher profits, big pharma companies are investing more in the adalimumab, infliximab and etanercept biosimilars drugs market. These investments have been through the development of biologic and biosimilar manufacturing facilities and mergers and acquisitions. For instance, Pfizer, an American multinational pharmaceutical and biotechnology corporation, invested nearly $350 million in the expansion of a state-of-the-art global biotechnology center at the Hangzhou Economic Development Area (HEDA) in China. Pfizer will help to support China's aim to improve the complexity and value of its manufacturing sector by 2025, and contribute to building a truly innovative and vibrant biopharmaceutical industry.

The global adalimumab, infliximab and etanercept biosimilars market size is expected to grow from $3.10 billion in 2021 to $4.76 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 53.4%. The adalimumab, infliximab and etanercept biosimilar market is expected to reach $18.61 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 40.6%.

Aging Population Is A Major Driver For The Market

The population profile of most countries is becoming older, thereby driving the demand for treating and diagnosing various diseases, including arthritis. The number of people over the age of 65 years increased globally, and age-related chronic ailments also increased. For example, in Japan, the percentage of seniors is expected to grow from 28% in 2019 to 38% in 2050. According to a study by the National Statistical Office (NSO) in India, from 2011 to 2021, the general population has increased by 12.4 per cent while the elderly population has risen by 35.8 per cent. Globally, the share of the population aged 65 years or over increased from 6 per cent in 1990 to 9 per cent in 2019. That proportion is projected to rise further to 16 per cent by 2050, so that one in six people in the world will be aged 65 years or over.

Western Europe Is The Largest Region In The Market

Western Europe was the largest region in the adalimumab, infliximab and etanercept biosimilars market and was worth $2.38 billion in 2021. The adalimumab, infliximab and etanercept biosimilars market in Western Europe is supported by the large geriatric population, high healthcare expenditure, and government support for new research and development. For instance, in 2020, the UK government announced plans to invest £24 billion ($27.85 billion) per year in R&D by 2024–25 to support pharmaceutical companies to develop new medicines.

Adalimumab, Infliximab And Etanercept Biosimilars Market Segmentation

The global adalimumab, infliximab and etanercept biosimilars industry report is segmented -

1) By Product: Adalimumab Biosimilars (Exemptia, Mabura, Hyrimoz, Hadlima, Abrilada, Others), Infliximab Biosimilars (Inflectra, Renflexis, Ixifi, Avsola), Cipleumab (Erelzi, Eticovo)

2) By Application: Crohn's Disease, Psoriatic Arthritis, Rheumatoid Arthritis, Ulcerative Colitis, Ankylosing Spondylitis, Plaque Psoriasis, Others

3) By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies

